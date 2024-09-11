Jon Bon Jovi Rescues 'Distraught' Woman Threatening to Jump Off Nashville Bridge

Jon Bon Jovi appears to have saved a life on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

On a Nashville bridge where filming for a music video was underway, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi approached a distressed woman on the wrong side of the guardrail.

The Metro Nashville Police Department released video of the life-saving interaction Wednesday.

A woman in blue stands on the wrong side of the guardrail as seemingly unaware pedestrians pass. The video then shows Bon Jovi walking toward her, approaching with a wave. She waves back and he leans casually against the guard rail, engaging her in conversation.

For the next minute, Bon Jovi and a third party talk with the woman, whose face has been blurred to protect her privacy. From the bridge, they reach out to the woman and help her back over the ledge to safety.

Bon Jovi continued a conversation with her, ending the encounter with an embrace.

Metro Nashville PD reports the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.