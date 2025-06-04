Jessie J Opens Up About Early-Stage Breast Cancer in Tearful Video

British artist Jessie J revealed in an emotional Instagram video that she has breast cancer but that she will be having surgery after performing at Capital's Summertime Ball on June 15.

The 37-year-old singer told fans she had been taking numerous tests before getting her diagnosis.

"I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she said in the video posted to her Instagram on Monday. "Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early.'"

Sharing Her Journey Publicly

The "Price Tag" hitmaker explained that she chose to speak openly about her condition to help process the news and to connect with others facing similar challenges.

"I just wanted to be open and share it," she said. "One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard."

The singer added that sharing personal experiences has brought her comfort in the past.

"I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories," she said. "I'm an open book."

In a moment of humor, she joked, "It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music."

Support From Fans and Friends

Jessie captioned her post with humor and vulnerability, "No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called 'Living my breast life'? All jokes aside (You know it's one of the ways I get through hard times)."

She added, "This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on alongside it on the sidelines has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT... Your girl needs a hug."

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly offered words of encouragement. British TV presenter Gaby Roslin commented, "Sending you so much love and enormous hugs." Singer Rita Ora also showed support, writing, "You're literally my favorite person and I'm praying for you. You've got this. My mother had it and I know the surgery and any treatment on this matter is mentally tough so I'm here for you. X"

The news follows a history of health battles that Jessie has faced throughout her life. She was found to have a heart condition at age 8, had a minor stroke at 18, and temporarily lost her hearing in 2020. In 2023, her son, Sky, was born after she suffered a miscarriage in 2021.

Jessie has yet to see the rest of the results, but despite that, she has decided to stay in high spirits and dreams of returning to the studio and the stage once she's been healed.

The "Domino" hitmaker said, "I need to process it and talk about it, and I need a hug."

"You have loved me through all my good and hard times. And I don't want this to be any different."