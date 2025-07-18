Bruno Mars Fires Back at $50M Gambling Rumors with Hilarious Instagram Post— Fans Think It's a Secret Confession

Bruno Mars is once again using humor to address persistent rumors about his financial situation, joking about being "almost out of debt" after a surprise performance with BLACKPINK's Rosé at SoFi Stadium.

The 39-year-old singer joined Rosé onstage during BLACKPINK's Deadline World Tour stop in Los Angeles on July 13, where the pair performed their recent collaborative hit "APT."

The impromptu appearance sparked fan excitement and fueled speculation about the nature of Mars' connection with the K-pop star.

The following day, Mars referenced long-running rumors about his alleged $50 million gambling debt in a lighthearted Instagram post.

Sharing footage of the performance, Mars captioned the video: "Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!"

Fans quickly picked up on the playful nod to claims that Mars owed MGM Resorts a substantial sum.

One commenter wrote, "Bruno, your sense of humor is iconic," while another speculated, "I feel like Bruno don't be joking, he's just really honest and y'all think he's telling a joke."

Rumors about Mars' alleged casino debt first surfaced in March 2024, after a NewsNation report cited unnamed sources claiming he owed MGM Resorts International over $50 million from gambling losses tied to his longstanding Las Vegas residency.

BRUNO MARS IN YOUR AREA ✨ pic.twitter.com/y126AJEqgn — Bruno Mars Access (@BrunoMarsAccess) July 14, 2025

MGM Resorts swiftly denied the report, calling the allegations "completely false."

In an official statement, the company praised Mars as "one of the world's most thrilling and dynamic performers" and reaffirmed that their "longstanding relationship rooted in mutual respect" was unaffected by financial disputes.

"He has no debt with MGM," the statement concluded.

Bruno Mars reacts to himself becoming the first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify:



“KEEP STREAMING! I’ll be out of debt in no time 🕺🏽” pic.twitter.com/LNZMJtUV0T — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 28, 2025

Rather than ignore the controversy, Mars has leaned into the narrative. In January, after becoming Spotify's first artist to surpass 150 million monthly listeners, he joked on social media: "Keep streaming! I'll be out of debt in no time!"

While many fans see Mars' jokes as clever deflections, others have raised concerns.

One fan cautioned in the comments, "Do not gamble anymore bro @brunomars. It will impoverish you and make you lose everything, even your dignity."

Despite the ongoing rumors, Mars' career remains robust. His Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, which began in 2016, has generated over $124 million in gross revenue.

Originally set to end in 2023, the residency was extended through September 2025 due to high demand.

Speaking to the New York Post earlier this year about the debt rumors, Mars chose to embrace the speculation rather than directly refute it.

"Absolutely not! I love the lore that I am a Las Vegas lounge singer in debt to the mob. I can work with that," he said.

For fans, Mars's ability to transform controversy into comedy has only solidified his appeal. As one fan put it, "Please get in some more debt because I need you to keep performing."

Mars, whose estimated net worth is reportedly around $175 million, shows little sign of slowing down — or of abandoning the running joke that continues to entertain his audience.