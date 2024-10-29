Skai Jackson Pregnancy Seemingly Confirmed In New Pics

Former Disney star Skai Jackson's pregnancy rumors are seemingly confirmed following paparazzi pictures of the 22-year-old starlet.

The "Jessie" and "Bunk'd" star has recently found herself in headlines for numerous reasons, including an arrest on Universal CityWalk in August for a domestic dispute between her and her boyfriend. When authorities arrived on the scene, they both denied anything got physical, saying they were happily engaged and expecting a baby together. However, once the footage was reviewed, it was clear Jackson pushed her boyfriend numerous times. She was immediately arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery, cited and released a few hours later.

Jackson has yet to publicly address the altercation and alleged pregnancy. However, the actress was spotted walking through a parking lot in Los Angeles early this week, with her protruding belly seemingly confirming the pregnancy rumors that have been circulating since the dispute.

Social media has had a puzzled reaction to the revelation, as Jackson has taken an expected turn since her days on Disney.

OMG YALL SKAI JACKSON IS PREGNANT FR!!! pic.twitter.com/643l0rTJib — JanetSource (@JanetJSource) October 28, 2024

When it comes Jackson's supposed fiancé and father of her baby, little is known about him, as she's chosen to keep their romance off of social media. Some fans have been able to find photos of her partner, though his identity remains a mystery.

Jackson has yet to comment.