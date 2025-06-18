Beyoncé, Jay-Z Fear Damage by Association in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Report

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are closely watching Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial, concerned that their names could surface during court proceedings.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, while the music power couple has not been accused of any criminal behavior, a source close to their circle said they remain on high alert due to their long-standing ties to Combs and his social circles. "Obviously they were living in the same world as Diddy for a long time," the source said. "Not that they did anything wrong, they didn't, but they really don't want their names associated with the trial."

The federal case against Combs includes allegations of abuse, manipulation, and drug-fueled "freak-off" parties involving sex workers. With testimony often graphic and high-profile witnesses testifying, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly retained legal counsel in the event they are mentioned.

Past Accusations Spark Concern

Their anxiety partly stems from prior legal documents that briefly linked them to Diddy's controversies. In a civil suit from April, a man named Joseph Manzaro claimed he was assaulted by Combs at a party in 2015 and initially alleged the couple were present. However, their legal team quickly disproved the claim, showing they were vacationing in Hawaii during the time in question.

"They were really upset about that," the insider said. "It was an obvious lie and it got all sorts of press when it happened, but hardly any coverage when it was proven to be a lie."

In another incident, attorney Tony Buzbee alleged in a now-dropped 2024 civil lawsuit that Jay-Z and Diddy raped a 13-year-old girl at an MTV after-party in 2000. No criminal charges were filed. Jay-Z forcefully denied the allegation, stating in a public response that Buzbee's letter was "a blackmail attempt" and calling the claim "heinous."

"My only heartbreak is for my family," Jay-Z wrote. "My wife and I will have to sit our children down... and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence."

Jay-Z has since filed a defamation and extortion suit against Buzbee and the plaintiff in that case.

Watching the Trial From a Distance

Though Beyoncé and Jay-Z have not been directly named in the ongoing criminal trial, their names did appear briefly during earlier proceedings. Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, a fashion designer connected to Diddy accuser Cassie Ventura, told the court that a fashion line failed because they were competing with celebrities like Beyoncé and Rihanna.

"They really want to make sure they aren't dragged into this mess," the source added. "It's really ugly."