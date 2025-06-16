Diddy Risks Second Trial As Expert Predicts Hung Jury Possibility

The federal sex-trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs might not end in a decisive verdict, as one legal expert says, due to the complexity of the charges and an early misstep by the prosecution.

Combs, 55, has denied charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The trial, which began in May, is projected to last up to 10 weeks in a Manhattan federal courtroom.

Even with the disturbing stories the jury heard from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and multiple former assistants, Los Angeles-based trial lawyer Tre Lovell explains that the case isn't as much of a slam dunk as one might think for the government.

"I don't think he'll get an acquittal... but there is a chance of a hung jury," Lovell told The US Sun. He explained that if even one juror believes the alleged victims "consented and wanted to be part of his world," the defense could avoid a conviction.

Jurors May Question Witness Credibility

According to Lovell, Combs' defense is likely to zero in on the lack of consistency in the witnesses' stories, particularly because of how many of them continued to work with or keep in touch with Combs following the abuse they say they suffered. "One of the overall themes is these people were assaulted or threatened, yet they didn't leave. That kind of behavior can raise reasonable doubt."

The attorney added that Combs is unlikely to testify, saying the risk of cross-examination would be too damaging. "There's no way his lawyers are going to let him take the stand," Lovell said. "It would just be a waterfall of pain."

He also referred to the early days of the trial, when Ventura testified, and said it "felt more like a domestic violence case" than one focused on sex trafficking or racketeering.

Let’s not forget that Cassie stated She Had To Do Freak-Offs On Her Period And Both Male Escorts & Diddy Urinated On Her Multiple Times: "It Was Obvious I Didn't Want To Be On The Ground Being Urinated On By Two Men". 🤮#crimestories #tmz #seancombs #freakoffs #diddy #israel… pic.twitter.com/ztglXfCNK0 — Diddy Trial | UPDATES (@DiddyTrialNEWS) June 15, 2025

Racketeering Charge Poses Biggest Challenge

Of all the charges, racketeering may be the most difficult to prove, Lovell said. "A lot goes into that and those tend to be a big hike," he said, adding that sex trafficking is also complex, while the prostitution-related count might be the most straightforward for jurors to understand.

Lovell compared the sequence of a trial to constructing a house, "Opening arguments are the framing. As each witness and document comes in, you're building the structure. By closing arguments, the whole picture should be clear."

While the prosecution's case is building momentum, Lovell warns that it's not a slam-dunk just yet.

"They're going to need to tie it all together," he said. "Otherwise, the defense just needs to poke enough holes to leave the jury split."