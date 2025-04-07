Post Malone and New Girlfriend Christy Lee Step Out in Paris After Split

Post Malone was seen enjoying a romantic outing with his new girlfriend, Christy Lee, in Paris, just months after ending his engagement to his unnamed fiancée.

The couple, who have been dating since at least January, appeared to be very much in love during their recent trip to the French capital.

The "Sunflower" rapper, 29, and his 20-year-old influencer girlfriend were photographed shopping at Yves Saint Laurent on Saturday, PageSix said.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, looked relaxed and happy, holding Lee's hand and assisting her out of the car.

He kept his outfit casual in a short-sleeve button-up shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots, while Lee wore a white short-sleeve button-up, a dark blue skater skirt, and ballet flats.

This Paris trip comes after the couple was spotted leaving a dinner at Beefbar in the city. They have also been seen together in several locations, including the Mascagni Hotel in Rome and at a bar in Idaho, where they were seen sharing a moment of affection in a TikTok video.

Post Malone spotted with his girlfriend Christy Lee in Paris, France. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/6t89aD5L3T — popbrains (@popbrains) April 6, 2025

Post Malone Opens Up About Ex-Fiancée's Role in His Life and Recovery

Post Malone's new romance follows a split with the mother of his child, whom he had been engaged to.

While he has kept details about his ex-fiancée private, he has shared previously how she played a significant role in his life, especially during his struggle with alcohol.

In a 2022 interview on "The Howard Stern Show," he expressed gratitude toward his ex for helping him through difficult times, even saying she "saved his life."

Malone had announced in 2022 that he was expecting his first child, a daughter, with his ex-fiancée. While he has kept their daughter's full name private, he did reveal that her initials are DDP.

His relationship with Lee marks a new chapter in his personal life after the end of his engagement.

As they continued their Parisian getaway, the couple switched to more formal attire for an evening out.

According to DailyMail, Post Malone wore a black leather jacket over a white shirt and suit trousers, while Lee stunned in a black ankle-length silk dress, paired with a black leather jacket and platform heels.

The pair seemed to be in high spirits, clearly enjoying their time together in one of the world's most romantic cities.

Although Post Malone has not revealed much about his new girlfriend, Christy Lee, her LinkedIn profile suggests she is based in New York City and has studied at the Parsons School of Design.

She has also worked as an intern for a celebrity stylist, positioning her among high-profile circles.