Andrea Bocelli's 'Because I Believe': A Classical Voice Finds Its True Story

When the lights dimmed in cinemas worldwide on September 21 and 24, 2025, audiences entered a space Andrea Bocelli has carefully protected for decades: his private life. The new documentary, Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, directed by Cosima Spender, is more than a concert film. It is a deeply personal portrait of one of the most celebrated tenors in modern history.

For fans of classical music, opera, and crossover performance, the film offers unprecedented access. Viewers are guided through Bocelli's journey from a childhood marked by congenital glaucoma and a life-changing accident at age 12 to the global stages where he redefined what an operatic tenor could mean for pop audiences.

At its heart, Because I Believe is about more than music. The title itself points to Bocelli's unshakable faith, which underpins every note he sings. Through interviews and candid moments, horseback rides across the Tuscan countryside, quiet family dinners, and rehearsals in intimate spaces, audiences see the man behind the timeless voice.

The documentary highlights his early struggles, from performing in piano bars to the breakthrough moment when Luciano Pavarotti endorsed his talent. It then carries us through three decades of achievements: Time to Say Goodbye, sold-out world tours, and collaborations with artists from Celine Dion to Ed Sheeran.

A Celebration More Than a Critique

Early reviews from outlets like Variety describe the film as a "warm and reverent portrait." It doesn't chase controversy, nor does it dwell on challenges beyond what Bocelli has already shared. Instead, it celebrates endurance, discipline, and the transcendent power of voice. For classical music lovers, it is both affirmation and inspiration.

With Trafalgar Releasing handling global distribution, Because I Believe was designed as an event cinema experience, a rare chance for audiences in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and beyond to connect in real time with Bocelli's story.

"When that person is Andrea Bocelli, it's an opportunity to delve into a landscape of sounds, memories, and opera that are entirely unique to him," said the director. "Andrea and I instantly recognized each other thanks to the simple fact: we were born and grew up in the same rural Tuscan region."

Because of that, they reportedly had an immediate connection and understanding while sharing a similar attachment to their homeland.

Jan Younghusband, who serves as a producer, said the film will offer a truly unique insight into the life of Bocelli and that it is an honor to work with those people to share the most loved tenor's story through the film.