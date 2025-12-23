Michael Bublé Wants Out of 'The Voice' as 'Impossible' Choice Forces Major Life Change: Report

Michael Bublé is reportedly leaving "The Voice" mentioning the show's stress and wanting to be with his family more as reasons for his decision.

The U.S. Sun said that the singer is going back and forth between shooting in LA and going back home to Vancouver to his wife Luisana Lopilato and their kids: Noah, 12, Elias, 9, Vida, 7, and Cielo, 3.

A source said the long-distance routine and time away from home have taken their toll on the singer.

"Michael wants to focus on his family and is going to try to be in Canada much more full-time," the source said.

"His kids need him and he doesn't want to be a typical celebrity-dad that is MIA. He wants to truly be there, for his wife too. He's looking forward to leaving behind the chaos of Hollywood and the show's filming schedule behind to focus on being home and being present."

Difficult Choice for the Singer

"The Voice" shoots on and off throughout the year at Universal Studios in Hollywood, and for Bublé, the four-hour flight from Vancouver each way has become a tiring routine over multiple seasons.

The outlet's source described Bublé's decision as "impossible" because balancing the show with family life had become unmanageable. "He can't have both... being on the show and being there for his family full time," the insider explained.

Bublé has repeatedly made it clear that relocating to Los Angeles "is never going to happen," preferring to keep his roots in Canada. He's even enrolled his children in the same Vancouver schools he attended as a boy, underscoring his focus on giving them a stable, familiar environment.

Emotional Goodbye on Season Finale

Fans noticed Bublé's emotional state during the season 28 finale, which hinted at his departure.

While praising finalist Jazz McKenzie's performance, he told her, per American Songwriter, "I wrote you last night, I told you you are the light ... this is it."

He continued, "This is my last time here. I leave this show, and let me tell you, Jazz McKenzie, what a way to go. You are perfect."

According to The Sun's insideres, Bublé had already decided to leave the show following this season. "Michael [Bublé] has already said that he's done with the show after this season. It will be a big loss since he's beloved there. Michael loves the show, he loves the crew, and it seems like he loves his job," a source said.

The singer has also felt pressure from online criticism, which contributed to his decision. "He said the fans' negative comments have taken a toll on him and he needs to step away and take some time for himself and his family," the insider added.