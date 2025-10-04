Taylor Swift's New Song 'Opalite' Sparks Speculation She's Shading Travis Kelce's Ex

Taylor Swift's new song "Opalite" from her album The Life of a Showgirl is grabbing major attention—and not just for its dreamy melodies.

Fans are convinced the lyrics take a pointed jab at her fiancé, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

"Opalite," the third track on the album, quickly sparked discussion on social media after listeners noticed lyrics that seem to echo the NFL star's past relationship.

The song, named after Kelce's opal birthstone, talks about love, growth, and leaving behind toxic situations, ENews said.

But it's the second verse that has Swifties buzzing. Taylor sings, "You couldn't understand it / Why you felt alone. You were in it for real / She was in her phone. You were just a pose."

Many fans took this as a direct reference to Nicole, who dated Kelce on and off between 2017 and 2022.

A resurfaced video from their relationship shows the couple having a tense moment at dinner, with Kelce telling Nicole, "Just drink the wine so we can go," while she continues to scroll through her phone.

Travis Kelce begs ex Kayla Nicole to ‘get off your phone’ in resurfaced video after Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’ diss https://t.co/a3e4bg1EZT pic.twitter.com/WAXGwSbJoO — Page Six (@PageSix) October 3, 2025

Fans Spot Kayla Nicole Diss in Taylor Swift's New Song

At one point, Nicole even says, "Sometimes, if someone would pay me attention, I wouldn't have to go on social media and seek validation."

According to PageSix, the similarities between that moment and Swift's lyrics were hard for fans to ignore. "Taylor Swift just called Kayla Nicole TF out—I'm living for this," one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote, "The Kayla digs are savage."

Though Swift didn't confirm the inspiration behind "Opalite," she did share that Travis helped inspire the song.

"He loves that one," Taylor said during an interview with "Capital Breakfast" on Oct. 3. "I had written down the word 'opalite' a while ago because I learned it's a man-made opal, and I loved the idea of using it as a symbol."

Swift continued, "It became a metaphor—man-made happiness, love that you create together."

Since their split, Nicole has been vocal about moving on. In May, she told critics to stop telling her to "get over" the breakup. "Life handed me lemons and I made a lemon martini," she said.

Neither Swift nor Nicole has commented directly on the speculation.