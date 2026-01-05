Katy Perry's Romance With Justin Trudeau Highlights What Was Missing With Orlando Bloom: Source

Katy Perry's romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already turning heads, and sources say the singer finds the 54-year-old politician "irresistible" because of his low-key approach to fame — a stark contrast to her past relationships, including with actor Orlando Bloom.

The 41-year-old pop star confirmed the relationship publicly while touring Japan in December, sharing intimate moments on social media, including a close selfie and footage of her and Trudeau enjoying sushi in Tokyo.

In one post on Instagram, the couple appeared smiling together, with Perry captioning the shot, "Tokyo times on tour and more."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in her yacht yesterday 💓 pic.twitter.com/V5SheKwpnF — Naughty Mikey ✨ (@NaughtyKp) January 2, 2026

Trudeau's Calm Presence Captures Perry's Attention

Those close to Perry say what draws her to Trudeau is his "public restraint."

A source explained to OK! Magazine that Perry appreciates his calm and deliberate nature, noting, "He is not seeking attention, which feels refreshing after relationships with people who were far more focused on the spotlight."

The insider added that the former PM's approach to life and conversation is energizing for Perry.

"She's told people close to her that he truly listens, pushes her to think differently, and relates to her as an equal," the source said.

"They can spend hours talking about everything from politics and culture to raising children and finding meaning. She feels mentally stimulated again, which she finds incredibly appealing."

Sources describe Trudeau, who shares three children with his former wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, as cautious about public exposure after years under intense political scrutiny.

Perry reportedly admires his combination of warmth and discretion, which she finds "precisely what Katy finds most adorable about him," according to a source.

While Trudeau celebrated his 54th birthday on Christmas Day with friends on a Caribbean yacht, Perry and Bloom focused on co-parenting.

A source told People that both couples are "super committed to keeping this family dynamic ... all amicable and pretty easy," though busy careers and travel demand extra effort to make it work.

Families Meeting and Future Dynamics

Reports indicate that the families have begun interacting. According to the National Enquirer, Perry's daughter has met Trudeau's children, and they "clicked instantly." Despite this progress, the full merging of the families is expected to take time, which may explain why Perry chose to focus on her daughter during the holidays.

Sources close to Perry suggest she is optimistic about the future. "Katy isn't carrying any sense of remorse," one insider said.

"With Justin, she feels valued instead of challenged, and she appreciates that he doesn't feel the need to assert himself."