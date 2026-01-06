Cardi B Erupts Over Fake Rape Claims Against Her Dad, Throws Shade at Nicki Minaj's Husband

Rapper Cardi B vehemently denied false rape allegations circulating online about her father, Carlos Almanzar, while also taking a pointed jab at Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who has a prior conviction related to sexual assault.

As per AllHipHop, the Bronx-born artist took to Twitter Monday to refute claims that her Dominican father was convicted of attempted rape in 1993 and served five years in prison. Cardi B said the allegations were fabricated, fueled by a doctored AI-generated screenshot that quickly spread across social media.

"First thing first, my dad never been arrested in this county... my dad is an immigrant from the Dominican Republic... he would be deported if he committed such a disgusting crime!!" Cardi B tweeted.

First thing first, my dad never been arrested in this county.. my dad is a immigrant from the Dominican Republic.. he would be deported if he committed such a disgusting crime!! I don't know why yall like playing these games just for you to be fake mad when I post who got those... https://t.co/bbLuWFld99 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 5, 2026

She continued, "I don't know why y'all like playing these games just for you to be fake mad when I post who got those real mugshots, real evidence, AND REAL cases for rape," a statement widely interpreted as a direct reference to Kenneth Petty.

Petty was convicted in 1995 for attempted rape and served over four years in prison. He currently faces ongoing civil lawsuits related to the case.

The timing of Cardi B's response comes amid heightened tensions between her and Nicki Minaj that erupted into a public feud last October. The online dispute, according to Rolling Stones, included personal attacks and drew in their respective fanbases, known as the Barbz and the Bardi Gang.

Cardi B stressed the seriousness of weaponizing rape allegations for online drama and warned those spreading falsehoods about her family.

"Stop playing wit me and my family and leave me the f--- alone fr before I start some s--- today," she wrote. "What type of deranged people like to play around wit rape?"

Carlos Almanzar immigrated from the Dominican Republic and worked as a taxi driver in New York City. Cardi B has frequently highlighted her Caribbean heritage and the importance of her family in shaping her identity.

Fans and commentators said that the made-up story about her father seemed to be part of the ongoing fight between Cardi B's and Nicki Minaj's fan groups.

Cardi B has taken legal action in the past to protect her family from false claims, which means she might take more steps against the people who made the false claims.