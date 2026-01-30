Mick Mars Ordered to Repay Advance as Lawyer Attacks Mötley Crüe Court Victory

Mötley Crüe has scored a major legal victory over founding guitarist Mick Mars, after a final arbitration ruling upheld the band's decision to remove him from its business and touring activities.

The ruling, filed Thursday, confirms that bandmates Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Vince Neil acted within their rights when they dismissed Mars as an officer and director of Mötley Crüe Inc. following his withdrawal from the 2022 US stadium tour due to chronic illness.

Mars, 74, suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a painful spinal disease that limits mobility.

Despite stepping back from touring, he insisted he was still available for studio work and special performances.

However, the arbitration found that the band's decision to end his official role was legal and justified.

According to People, Mars is now ordered to repay $750,030 in advance payments for missing 69 shows and sell his ownership stake in the band to Sixx, Lee, and Neil for $505,737. After the offsets, the band receives a net payment of $244,293.

"This dispute was about protecting the integrity and legacy of one of the most successful bands in rock history," said Mötley Crüe's lawyer Sasha Frid.

"With the arbitrator rejecting every claim and enforcing the parties' agreements as written, the band has been fully vindicated—legally, financially, and factually."

Mick Mars' Lawyer Slams Ruling, Calls It 'Awful'

Mars' lawyer, Ed McPherson, strongly criticized the ruling. "The decision is awful. It's not fair. This band has never been fair to Mick," he told Rolling Stone.

"When Mick said I can't tour anymore because of a hideous disease, but I can still write, perform one-offs or residencies, and record, they said, 'Sorry Mick. It's been 43 years, but you're out. Goodbye, and we don't want to pay you anymore.' ...It's ridiculous. Basically, he's over Mötley Crüe."

Mars had previously accused his bandmates of using pre-recorded tracks on their 2022 reunion tour.

"Nikki's bass was 100% recorded," he told Variety. "Tommy's drums, to the best of my knowledge, there was a lot...Everything that we did on that stadium tour was on tape."

Sixx denied the claim, saying pre-recorded tracks were needed to cover up technical issues and to support Mars' performance.

During arbitration, Mars recanted his statements under oath. "Mars was forced to admit...his statements were false.

His expert confirmed that the band performed live, and Mars formally recanted his prior claims during sworn testimony," the band's legal team said.