Diddy's Legal Team Demands Immediate Release— Says 'Sentence Four Times Higher Than Normal'

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers have submitted a fresh legal petition, requesting his swift release. They're contending that the sentence he received for his prostitution-related conviction is disproportionately severe compared to what others typically face for similar crimes. This filing represents the most recent turn in the continuing legal saga surrounding the hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur.

A report from HOT 97, Combs' attorneys submitted an appeal challenging the court's decision, claiming that the 50-month prison sentence imposed after his conviction is excessive compared with standard penalties. The legal team emphasized that Combs had already been cleared of more serious allegations earlier in the case.

A statement cited in the report explained the argument behind the appeal. His lawyers wrote that the sentence was "four times higher than normal."

The petition also raises concerns about how the sentence was determined. Combs' legal team criticized the ruling and said the punishment was unjust. In the filing, the attorneys described the decision as "a perversion of justice."

According to TMZ, the defense claims the court relied on a controversial legal concept known as "acquitted conduct" sentencing. The practice involves increasing punishment based on allegations for which a defendant was previously found not guilty.

The attorneys outlined their request for relief in the appeal documents. They asked the appellate court to "immediate release and grant a judgment of acquittal or at least vacate and remand for resentencing."

The legal challenge comes after Combs was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges in the broader case. But the court still found him guilty of prostitution-related crimes, which led to the 50-month sentence that his lawyers are now fighting.

Lawyers say that appeals for shorter sentences or new trials are common in high-profile cases, especially when defense teams say that sentencing guidelines were used incorrectly or were too harsh.

Combs, the architect of Bad Boy Records and a hip-hop mainstay for years, is now under the public's unforgiving gaze as the legal drama plays out.

The case has ignited a discussion, too, among those who follow the news and those who watch from the sidelines, about the fairness and accountability of our legal system.

An appellate court will ultimately decide whether to uphold the current ruling, order a new sentencing hearing or grant the release requested by Combs' legal team.

For now, the legal battle continues as Combs' attorneys push to overturn what they describe as an unusually harsh sentence.