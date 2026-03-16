Dolly Parton Opens Up About Health Struggles While Grieving Late Husband

Country music legend Dolly Parton, 80, shared a heartfelt update on her health and personal life during the opening day of her Tennessee theme park, Dollywood, on March 13, 2026.

Addressing fans, she reflected on her recent challenges and the loss of her husband, Carl Dean Thomas, who passed away in March 2025 at age 82.

"I've not been touring, as you know. I've had a few little health issues, and we're taking good care of them," Parton said, according to footage shared by WVLT.

According to People, she explained that grief had taken a toll on her physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

"I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up... But all is good. It didn't slow me down." Parton also reassured fans that her health issues, including a postponed Las Vegas residency and previous procedures, were under control.

In September 2025, she postponed concerts due to "a few procedures," sparking concern among supporters. She joked on social media at the time, "I ain't dead yet!"

Dolly Parton Was 'Worn Down and Worn Out' After Health Issues and Her Husband's Death: 'I Needed to Build Myself Back Up' https://t.co/VjYV80CI7Q — Variety (@Variety) March 14, 2026

Dolly Prepares New Songs for Broadway Musical

Despite the challenges, Parton remains active professionally. She is busy writing new songs and revising existing material for her upcoming Broadway production, "Dolly: A True Original Musical."

"I've been up to a lot, including writing new songs for the musical," she said.

The singer also emphasized that she has no plans to remarry, sharing a playful message about her late husband.

"I think Carl Dean's waiting for me. If I should show up at the pearly gates with somebody else, he would not like that. He'd be saying, 'Who's that little pisser?'"

Parton's keynote at Dollywood, marking the park's 41st season, highlighted her resilience and optimism, USA Today reported.

She reflected on turning 80 earlier this year, noting, "Look at all I've done in 80 years. I feel like I'm just getting started... I ain't got time to get old!" Her message combined humor with a candid look at the realities of aging and grief.

She recently missed her induction into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame due to health concerns, and she continues to release new projects, including her memoir "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage."