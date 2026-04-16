Taylor Momsen Rushed to Hospital Following Venomous Spider Bite in Mexico

Taylor Momsen, the lead singer of The Pretty Reckless, was rushed to a hospital in Mexico after being bitten by a venomous spider while on tour with AC/DC.

The 32-year-old musician was preparing to perform in Mexico City on April 7, 2026, when the bite on her lower right leg quickly caused a serious reaction.

Momsen later described the creature as a "massive spider" that took "a chunk" out of her leg, with venom that affected her whole body, Daily Mail reported.

Doctors in Mexico treated her before the show, giving her a shot to help stop the venom and reduce swelling. Even after the frightening moment, she still went on stage that night.

On Instagram, she shared the experience with her usual humor, writing, "So it wouldn't be an AC/DC tour if I didn't get bit...this time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night...add it to the list! Spider woman? Batgirl?"

She also joked in a video, "When do my superpowers kick in? That's what I want to know."

Taylor Momsen Hospitalized for Spider Bite While on AC/DC Tour -- Two Years After a Bat Bit Her on AC/DC Tour https://t.co/0Y6f9NDFD6 — Variety (@Variety) April 15, 2026

Taylor Momsen Shares Hospital Updates

What seemed like a one-time emergency quickly became more serious. By April 14, Momsen posted from a hospital again, showing that a large red rash had spread up her leg.

"Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO but the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City!" she wrote.

The next day, her condition worsened. She shared another update showing herself being moved through a hospital hallway in a bed, saying, "Or I just spend the night in the hospital...thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know."

According to US Magazine, despite the scare, her band was still expected to perform in Mexico City for their final show at Estadio GNP Seguros.

This is not the first time Momsen has faced an unusual injury while touring. In 2024, she was bitten by a bat during a performance in Spain while also touring with AC/DC. That incident required rabies shots and led hospital staff to nickname her "Batgirl."

During that earlier moment, she told fans from the stage, "There's a f***ing flying bat on my leg right now," before later joking about it online. AC/DC even surprised her with a bat-themed birthday party afterward.

Momsen is now recovering as the AC/DC "Power Up" tour continues its run through 2026.