Pusha T & Quentin Miller Link in Ghostwriting Scandal Sparks Drake Feud Fears

Rumors tying rapper Pusha T to alleged ghostwriting activity alongside Quentin Miller have stirred debate across hip-hop circles, raising concerns of a renewed conflict involving Drake.

According to a report by AllHipHop, speculation began circulating after claims surfaced about a reference track connected to Pusha T that appeared to share similarities with material associated with Miller. Online, especially among those previously affected by ghostwriting scandals, the news quickly gained traction.

Yo wtf 😭😭😭😭😭



Pusha T clowned Drake for using Quentin Miller references… but allegedly he had Quentin Miller laying reference tracks for his own shit back in 2016?



Does Pusha T have ghostwriters? pic.twitter.com/MHrJXTch4x — Rayo (@Rayo84883994321) April 10, 2026

The report frames the situation cautiously, noting, "Rumors swirl around Pusha T and Quentin Miller, but the truth may be far less scandalous than the Internet wants it to be."

This is because Q. Miller has carried an infamous history since he was involved in the Drake and Meek Mill ghostwriting dispute some time back. This means that anything associated with him will automatically draw reactions from the hip-hop industry.

As the report further suggests, "We all know Q. Miller's name being dragged into the Drake and Meek Mill beef. Anytime his name pops up, we get nervous."

However, the available details suggest the situation is likely normal. Experts believe the material in question is older, and early interpretations suggest a collaborative process rather than undisclosed ghostwriting.

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The issue is explained clearly in the report, which says, "From what's being pieced together, the track in question appears to be older material."

Additional information points out that Pusha T's lyrical input in the track is not affected by these rumors; rather, there is some debate about some secondary aspects of the song.

The report adds,"The verses, the core bars, the part that defines Pusha T's reputation as a surgical lyricist, seem to be his."

The report indicates that any potential participation by Miller would likely have involved specific sections of the track that typically require such collaboration.

The report says, "What I am hearing centers more on the hook, which may have been a collaborative effort involving Miller."

As reported by HotNewHipHop, despite this clarification some people have raised suspicions about whether these rumors can be deliberately exaggerated based on the longstanding rivalry between Pusha T and Drake.

Still, the report downplays the likelihood of a significant controversy, emphasizing perspective over speculation. It concludes, "So what are we really looking at? I am thinking a lot of BS."

As discussion continues online, the situation highlights how quickly ghostwriting rumors can escalate, particularly when tied to figures with a history of lyrical disputes.

Currently, the artists involved have not issued any direct statements, and the claims remain unverified.

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