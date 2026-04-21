Cardi B Reacts to Alleged Disrespect at Atlanta Show, Promises Parking Lot Concert Next Time

Cardi B spoke out after her final tour stop in Atlanta, reacting to what she described as disrespectful treatment at State Farm Arena and promising a different kind of show next time.

The rapper nearly canceled her April 18 concert before ultimately taking the stage to close out her "Little Miss Drama Tour."

Ahead of the performance, Cardi went live on social media, expressing frustration over how venue staff allegedly treated her team.

"Your f—king employees are being disrespectful... I'm not performing today," she said during the livestream.

According to People, she added that her team had not faced similar issues throughout the rest of the tour, noting, "I did 35 shows, and I never had a problem."

Despite the tense situation, Cardi pushed forward and performed the show. However, she made it clear that the experience left a lasting impression. While addressing the crowd, she did not hold back her feelings.

"I'm pissed off right now, I'm not going to lie. This arena been playing a lot of f—ng games with me. This will be the last time I'm ever in this b—h," she said onstage. "Next time, I'm having my concert in the parking lot."

Cardi B Says She’s Done With Atlanta Venue Following Alleged Mistreatment by Staff: ‘I’m Having My Concert in the Parking Lot’ https://t.co/vcIW5xgDH6 — billboard hip-hop/r&b (@billboardhiphop) April 20, 2026

Cardi B Shares Message on Respect

Her remarks quickly spread online, with fans reacting to both her frustration and her decision to continue the show. Cardi later shared a message on social media that hinted at her broader thoughts on the situation.

"When you hold power and authority, use it with kindness and respect. Never abuse it... Treat others exactly like you demand to be treated," she wrote, adding that she would return to Atlanta in the future, Billboard reported.

Even with the behind-the-scenes conflict, the final shows were packed with energy and special appearances.

Cardi brought out several well-known artists, including Missy Elliott, T.I., Jeezy, and Mariah the Scientist. The crowd responded with excitement as each guest joined her onstage.

At one point, Cardi introduced Missy Elliott with visible excitement, calling her a legend before they performed together. The moment stood out as one of the highlights of the night, helping shift the focus back to the music.

The Atlanta show marked the end of Cardi's first major North American headlining tour, which included 35 dates. While there is talk of a possible European leg, no official announcement has been made.