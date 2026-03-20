Cardi B's Butt Implant Almost Came Loose With Intense Moves During Houston Show — Fans Freak Out

Fans attending Cardi B's recent concert in Houston expressed concern after witnessing what appeared to be a wardrobe malfunction involving the rapper's buttocks during a high-energy stage routine.

During her headlining set last week, Cardi B performed an intense choreography segment involving a chair. As per Media Take Out, according to eyewitnesses in the front row, the rapper's signature "violent gyrating" caused an unusual shift in the shape of her backside, sparking speculation that one of her butt implants may have come loose.

"It looked like something snapped," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "One side was moving totally different from the other. It looked painful!"

Medical experts explain that butt implants are typically inserted into a "skin pocket" designed to hold them securely in place. However, repeated forceful impacts against hard surfaces can tear this pocket, causing the implant to move or "flap" under the skin.

Cardi B has not publicly addressed the incident. She continues to post energetic content on social media, but fans are urging the rapper to take a break and seek a medical evaluation before her next tour stop.

Read more: Cardi B Apologizes to Fan After Concert Water Toss Mishap

Cardi B Addresses Backlash Over Upcoming Hair Care Line

Cardi B, meanwhile. responded to criticism surrounding her upcoming hair care line during an Instagram Live session Tuesday, sharing personal struggles that inspired the product.

"My hair care line is coming out, right? And I'm seeing a lot of debates," Cardi B said. "This is something I've struggled with my whole life. ... It's my story and I have to talk about it."

The rapper and entertainer recalled being teased about her hair during her youth and the challenges she faced with styling and maintaining length. Over time, she experimented with various methods before discovering how to care for her hair naturally, as per ABC Studio.

"One thing I do know, b****, is f***** hair. That's why I'm doing a hair line," Cardi B said. "You could put my name in anything, but I'm putting my name on s*** that I know and I like."

She also addressed criticism related to her Latina heritage, rejecting the notion that her background made hair care easier. "Hair trauma is real," she said, noting that it took three years of research and investment to develop the product.

"If my hair line ain't good, you b****** going to be talking s*** about it. So I made sure that s*** is good. I make sure my s*** is researched," she added.

Cardi B emphasized her focus on authenticity, stating she would not attach her name to products outside her expertise. "I'm not going to put my name on a makeup line because I don't do makeup. I don't know s*** about makeup."

Her Grow-Good Beauty line is scheduled to launch April 15.

Currently, Cardi B is on her Little Miss Drama tour, with the next performance set for Thursday at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.