Cardi B Ups Feud Drama With Nicki Minaj by Bringing Out Meek Mill

Cardi B may have just turned up the heat in her ongoing feud with Nicki Minaj. During her sold-out Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Philadelphia on April 7, the 33-year-old rapper surprised fans by bringing out Nicki's ex, Meek Mill, for a special performance.

Meek Mill, 38, performed his 2012 hit "Dreams and Nightmares" as Cardi strutted across the stage in a sparkly red bustier, chaps, and a fur coat.

According to People, footage shared on Meek's Instagram shows the pair hyping up the crowd, with Meek captioning the video: "Shake the building @iamcardib."

The cameo instantly sparked speculation that Cardi was adding fuel to her long-standing feud with Nicki. The rivalry between Cardi and Nicki began in 2018 at a Harper's Bazaar party, when Cardi accused Nicki of liking a tweet criticizing her parenting skills.

Since then, the rappers have traded jabs publicly, with Cardi recently clapping back at Nicki's claims that her Am I the Drama? album sales were inflated.

In a September 2025 X post, Cardi wrote, "Why you keep bringing up my album?? It's not the gag that you think it is... You been in the game like 16 years... you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time." She also suggested Nicki focus on competing with artists like Rihanna, Drake, and Taylor Swift instead.

Cardi B brings out Meek Mill for her Philly show. https://t.co/ITvEmViYxk — Drama for The Girls ☕️ (@dramaforthegirl) April 8, 2026

Read more: Cardi B Apologizes to Fan After Concert Water Toss Mishap

Cardi B Surprises Crowd with Meek Mill

Cardi B is also a mother of four, sharing Kulture, 8, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 18 months, with ex Offset, and a 4-month-old baby boy with Stefon Diggs, E!News reported.

She recently addressed personal attacks from Nicki, implying health issues during pregnancy, writing, "Alright now this the third tweet talkin' about my pregnancy. Lord protect my babies."

Fans were thrilled by Meek's appearance, which many saw as a subtle jab at Nicki, reigniting memories of Cardi and Meek's earlier collaborations.

Back in 2018, the two artists teamed up for the track "On Me" on Meek Mill's Championships album. That same year, Cardi was spotted socializing with Meek shortly after a heated altercation with Nicki at New York Fashion Week.

During the Philadelphia show, Cardi encouraged the audience to make noise, saying, "Make some motherf---ing noise," as Meek finished his set.