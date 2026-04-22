Diddy's Attempt to Silence 'Lucifer' Doc Fails Miserably— Judge Calls Assault Video & Indictment 'Disgusting' Evidence

Sean "Diddy" Combs suffered a comprehensive defeat in his $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal over the 2025 documentary "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy", a New York judge ruled Tuesday, dismissing every claim filed by the hip-hop mogul.

Judge Phaedra F. Perry-Bond dismissed the case against NBCUniversal, Peacock TV, and Ample LLC, which stemmed from the documentary that aired on Peacock on January 2, 2025.

Diddy had argued that the film caused him "substantial reputation and financial harm," raising three main concerns regarding allegations presented in the documentary.

Addressing the issue of reputation harm, Judge Perry-Bond stated, "It is inconceivable as to how the Documentary created additional damage to [Diddy's] reputation, which was already tarnished by the numerous lawsuits, domestic violence video, press coverage, and a criminal indictment prior to the Documentary's publication."

Among the allegations Diddy disputed were claims linking him to the deaths of Kim Porter, Biggie Smalls, Heavy D, and Andre Harrell, along with an attempted murder of Al B. Sure. The rapper also challenged assertions made by an interviewee that he engaged in sex trafficking of underage girls and secretly recorded sex tapes.

The court found no proof that NBCUniversal acted with gross irresponsibility, which is what is needed to prove defamation in this case. Judge Perry-Bond pointed out that the documentary included official coroner's reports that showed Kim Porter (lobar pneumonia), Heavy D (pulmonary embolism), and Andre Harrell (heart failure) died of natural causes.

The film also disclosed potential biases of interviewees like Al B. Sure, who had a personal history with Combs, and featured Combs' own attorneys denying sexual assault allegations on camera.

"The Documentary demonstrates a carefully curated and nuanced approach which discloses interviewees' biases and includes counterstatements to the allegedly defamatory statements, including statements from Plaintiff and his attorneys. The Documentary provides viewers with numerous viewpoints, coupled with objective information, from which the viewer may draw their own conclusions on numerous topics discussed, Judge Perry-Bond said as per AllHipHop"

Furthermore, the court applied the libel-proof plaintiff doctrine, ruling that Combs' reputation was already severely damaged prior to the documentary's release. This was supported by evidence including a hotel surveillance video showing Combs assaulting singer Cassie Ventura, his federal criminal indictment, and numerous civil lawsuits against him.

The judge also referenced Combs' own sentencing statement regarding the video, where he admitted his actions were "disgusting, shameful and sick," according to court documents .

Currently serving a 50-month prison sentence, Diddy could potentially be responsible for covering NBCUniversal's legal fees following this dismissal.

This decision is a big step forward in the music mogul's ongoing legal battles.

In separate news, The Mirror reported that Sean 'Diddy' Combs is reportedly planning a major "redemption tour" after his expected 2028 prison release, but experts say a successful comeback isn't guaranteed due to his damaged reputation and changing public attitudes.