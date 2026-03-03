Diddy's Early Prison Release Date Announced– Thanks to Major Update

Rapper and music mogul Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has been granted an early release from federal prison after initially receiving a 50-month sentence in connection with his high-profile sex trafficking trial. The revised date shortens his incarceration by approximately six weeks.

According to Mirror, Combs will now be released from FCI Fort Dix on April 25, 2028, instead of June 4, 2028. The adjustment follows his participation in a Residential Drug Abuse Program, commonly referred to as RDAP, which he began in November 2025.

The publication reported that the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the earlier date. The 50-month sentence stemmed from a mixed verdict in which Combs was found guilty on one federal charge but acquitted on others.

After Combs was accepted into the rehabilitation program, his representative issued a statement regarding his progress. The statement read, "Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start. He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change," per Page Six.

The spokesman further elaborated on his daily activities inside the facility. He added, "He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding."

Combs, 56, was sentenced on Oct. 3, 2025, to four years and two months in prison. Prosecutors had sought a sentence exceeding 11 years. He received credit for 14 months already served prior to sentencing.

The case involved five charges across three federal indictments, including sex trafficking, conspiracy racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. In the final verdict, Combs was found not guilty on the RICO charge and both sex trafficking charges but guilty on transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied wrongdoing in both criminal and related civil matters.

In December, his attorneys filed an appeal seeking immediate release, reversal of the conviction or a reduced sentence. Even with the early release, Combs is expected to serve five years of supervised release, including drug testing and mental health treatment.

Combs is currently housed at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he transferred after previously being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His legal team requested the move to address substance abuse issues and facilitate family visitation.