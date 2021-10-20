TikTok Can Have A Huge Impact On Finding New Dancers

The social media sensation that is TikTok has spawned countless memes and trends - dancing challenges among them. As USA Today highlights, dancers are now using TikTok as its very own art platform, displaying their art and teaching a new generation about the ins and outs of classical and ballroom dancing. Forget the stereotypes and critiques of TikTok - several huge stars and viral creators on the platform have shown just what a benefit they can provide to would-be and fledgling dancers around the world.

Ballet TikTok



One artform that has seen huge growth because of TikTok is ballet. Ballet is one of the most graceful artforms and is taught at academic level around the world - a real prestige dance. However, stigma remains over the dance, especially when it comes to male performers. The New York Times highlights how TikTok has provided an outlet for ballet stars of all genders and backgrounds, enabling them to express themselves freely and find the love and support they deserve for excellence in their craft.

Broadening horizons



This is important for many dancers because it helps to foster a sense of community. In a recent NPR report concerning the classical dance community on TikTok, reporters noted how the dance world can seem very small. The most prestigious schools and competitions are often very fraternal. TikTok helps to broaden these horizons and help dancers all over the world to connect, regardless of their experience. This is creating inspiration for people who might not ever have interacted with classical dance forms, whether that be because of background or simply lack of exposure.





A new generation



All of this good work is contributing to a new generation of classical dance (and music) lovers. The New York Post examines how several performers at classical colleges are using the platform to practice and get feedback on their performances. This, in turn, is inspiring a new generation to try out dances beyond contemporary types, and instruments beyond those used in modern pop music. There's also the chance for innovation.

The latest generation has access to the latest trends. In fact, they create them - shape them. Bringing their ingenuity together with the fundamental brilliance of older dance styles. Together, they can create a new future in dance - one powered by TikTok and its vibrant, all-encompassing community.

