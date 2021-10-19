Snoop Dogg is currently facing a $150,000 lawsuit after posting a video on Instagram that immediately went viral.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online, Freedom News TV (FNTV) sues the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper for copyright infringement.

FNTV claims that their earnings come from licensing the rights to specific pictures and videos and that Snoop Dogg posted a video they won for.

The video was of a man falling to the ground while climbing the JPMorgan Chase Bank headquarters building in New York.

When they saw the video posted on Snoop Dogg's Instagram on April 23, they were shocked to know that it even made it to his page.

The legal papers said, "Without permission or authorization from Plaintiff, Defendant volitionally selected, copied, stored and/or displayed Plaintiff's copyright protected Video."

But one thing FNTV didn't do was register the video for copyright until April 9.

As of writing, the video in question, which has a caption that says "Dummy of The week," is still up on the rapper's Instagram account and has over 4.5 million views.

The rapper has over 65 million followers on Instagram.

FNTV said that the "Young, Wild and Free" hitmaker cost them so much money because that video became less valuable to new outlets.

Now, they are seeking $150,000 in damages for copyright infringement.

Snoop Dogg still hasn't responded to the case.

What Exactly Did Snoop Dogg Violate?

Protester Just Fell off the building while climbing Chase Bank in Manhattan to #StopLine3 pic.twitter.com/Un5kgxV8Du — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) April 2, 2021

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., reportedly violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act since he shared the video of FNTV on his account without giving them credit.

The court papers said, "Defendant intentionally removed copyright management information related to the video."

"Defendant purposefully failed to include the video credit originally conveyed with the video in order to mislead the public into believing that defendant either owned the video or had legitimately licensed it."

Other Celebrities Sued for This Kind of Violation

Snoop Dogg wasn't the first to be sued for this kind of violation.

Early this year, pop star Dua Lipa was slapped with a lawsuit by Integral Images after posting a picture of herself at the airport taken in 2019. The "Levitating" singer posted it on her Instagram page.

The company asked for $150,000 in damages and even wanted lawyer fees covered with Integral Images claiming Dua profited from her Instagram post because she uses it to make money.

