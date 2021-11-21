Adele has convinced Spotify to remove the shuffle button from all album pages, allowing music to play in the artist's preferred sequence.

According to the singer, she wanted the shuffle button on the 12 tracks of her ride and die album "30" removed. She requested the banning of the shuffle button because it messes with the order of her story.

Adele tweeted "We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. This was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry! We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our tracklisting for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening"

Spotify has decided to remove the shuffle button when listeners listen to Adele's album since it disrupts the flow of the songs, according to Adele.

However, the decision appears to have irritated a large number of people, with some fans blaming Adele for seeking the removal of the default shuffle.

Adele's own relationship with Spotify, on the other hand, hasn't always been so pleasant. She wanted to avoid streaming when she released her last album, "25," because she felt it was "a bit disposable" and that "music should be an event," but the record was ultimately put to streaming.

The lead single from "30," "Easy on Me," surpassed Spotify's record for most streams in a single day. The album 30 was her first album in six years and was released on Friday.

In case you missed it, Adele recently opened up about her struggles with extreme weight loss. The singer informed Page 6 that she has shed over 100 pounds but still feels insecure over her arms. When interviewed by Face Magazine. The singer said "I don't know if I feel different. I still have things about my body that I don't like,"They're not insecurities. But on the cover of Vogue, they were all trying to put me in sleeveless dresses. I was like: ​'I ain't showing my arms! Are you mad?' I've never liked my arms, ever, and I still don't like my arms. It goes back to that thing of being thin and being happy." However, she said that the drastic weight loss has helped her move much easier so that she can run around with her kid now.

