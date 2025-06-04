Primavera Sound 2025: The Definitive Guide to Barcelona's Must-See Acts and How to Watch on Streaming

Barcelona's Parc del Fòrum is set to host the 23rd edition of Primavera Sound from June 4 to 8, 2025. This year's lineup is a testament to the festival's commitment to diversity and innovation, featuring a blend of pop sensations, indie stalwarts, and electronic pioneers. With over 150 acts across 14 stages, here's a curated guide to the top performances you won't want to miss.

The Headliners: Pop's Leading Ladies

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan – Thursday, June 5

Charli XCX, riding the wave of her critically acclaimed album BRAT, teams up with Troye Sivan for their exclusive European performance of the Sweat tour in Barcelona. Their set promises a fusion of high-energy pop and avant-garde aesthetics.

Sabrina Carpenter – Friday, June 6

With her hit single "Espresso" and the album Short n' Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter has solidified her place in the pop pantheon. Her performance is anticipated to be a highlight of the festival.

Chappell Roan – Saturday, June 7

Emerging as a breakout star, Chappell Roan's theatrical pop and candid lyrics have garnered her a dedicated following. Her set is expected to be both empowering and electrifying.

Indie and Alternative Highlights

LCD Soundsystem – Saturday, June 7

James Murphy and company return with their signature blend of dance-punk and electronic rock, delivering a set that's both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

HAIM – Friday, June 6

The Haim sisters bring their harmonious blend of rock and pop to the stage, offering a performance that's both intimate and expansive.

Fontaines D.C. – Saturday, June 7

The Irish post-punk band delivers raw energy and poetic lyricism, making their set a must-see for rock enthusiasts.

Electronic and Experimental Acts

Jamie xx – Thursday, June 5

Known for his innovative approach to electronic music, Jamie xx's set promises a journey through soundscapes that are both rhythmic and atmospheric.

Amelie Lens – Friday, June 6

The Belgian techno DJ brings her pulsating beats and immersive sets to the festival, ensuring a night of relentless energy.

Floating Points (Live) – Friday, June 6

Merging jazz, classical, and electronic elements, Floating Points offers a live performance that defies genre boundaries.

Global and Genre-Spanning Performers

FKA twigs – Thursday, June 5

With her ethereal vocals and avant-garde artistry, FKA twigs delivers a performance that's both visually and sonically captivating.

ANOHNI and the Johnsons – Saturday, June 7

Known for her haunting voice and poignant themes, ANOHNI's set is expected to be a deeply moving experience.

Denzel Curry – Thursday, June 5

Bringing high-octane energy and sharp lyricism, Denzel Curry's performance is set to be a dynamic addition to the festival's lineup.

Festival Schedule Overview

June 4 (Opening Night): Caribou, La Casa Azul, Hinds

Caribou, La Casa Azul, Hinds June 5: Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, FKA twigs, Jamie xx, IDLES

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, FKA twigs, Jamie xx, IDLES June 6: Sabrina Carpenter, HAIM, Beach House, Amelie Lens

Sabrina Carpenter, HAIM, Beach House, Amelie Lens June 7: Chappell Roan, LCD Soundsystem, Fontaines D.C., ANOHNI and the Johnsons

Chappell Roan, LCD Soundsystem, Fontaines D.C., ANOHNI and the Johnsons June 8 (Closing Party): Michael Bibi, Paul Kalkbrenner, Carlita

Tickets and Streaming

While full festival passes are sold out, limited day tickets may still be available through official channels. For those unable to attend in person, select performances will be streamed live via Amazon Music's Twitch channel and Prime Video