Taylor Swift on ‘Lockdown’ After Terror Threat Against 'Eras Tour' Shows

Taylor Swift and the dancers of her "Eras Tour" have been placed under strict security measures by authorities after a terror attack forced the pop superstar to cancel her shows in Vienna, Austria, last week.

The U.S. Sun reported that heightened security measures the same level as those given for political figures such as presidents has been implemented to ensure the safety of the 14-time Grammy winner, her dancers, and the entire team preparing for her upcoming shows in London later this week.

The mother of one of Swift's dancers, Sam McWilliams, reportedly told one fan over the weekend, "They're all on lockdown but doing OK," according to the outlet.

"Taylor's security and of those around her has always been paramount, but even more so now. She and her dancers were told to 'go to ground for their own safety' in light of the Vienna threat," an unnamed insider revealed to The U.S. Sun.

"That's why nothing has been said about the canceled shows beyond the promoter's statement." the source added.

According to the report, enhanced security measures for counter-terrorism were implemented in preparation for Swift's upcoming performances at Wembley Stadium in London starting Thursday.

Despite the security concerns that forced the cancellation of Swift's "Eras Tour" shows in Vienna, the U.K.'s Metropolitan Police confirmed that her London shows will proceed as scheduled.

The 34-year-old singer's recent ordeal in Vienna, where a planned terrorist attack led to the arrest of three individuals, has not dampened the excitement surrounding her highly anticipated shows in London.

"There's nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London," U.K. police said in statement to People.

It was emphasized that London hosts many prestigious events annually, attracting millions of visitors who can expect a secure and pleasant experience. Authorities affirmed their commitment to collaborating with security personnel and various partners to implement safety protocols for the highly anticipated events.

Swifties were shocked to learn about the cancellation of her three scheduled concerts in Vienna last week due to a planned attack. It was revealed that three individuals were suspected of plotting to set off explosives during the show, leaving Swifties concerned and disappointed.

Attendees of the London shows were informed of last-minute seat adjustments, as half a million fans are expected to attend the five-day extravaganza.

Ticketmaster reportedly sent notifications via email informing them of the modifications, with a few individuals being shifted up to 40 or 50 seats away or even to entirely different sections.

According to information provided to TMZ by officials at Wembley Stadium, the changes made to seating arrangements are unrelated to the Vienna terror plot. The officials clarified that the adjustments were necessary to address sightline concerns, as some fans were initially allocated seats that hindered their view of the event.

Preparations for the "Eras Tour" London have been underway for several months, with Swift's last show at Wembley Stadium being held in June.

During that event, a group of fans expressed dissatisfaction with their obstructed view of the stage due to lighting rigs and VIP tents.

Surprisingly, concerns about visibility were only brought up in the final days leading up to the concert.