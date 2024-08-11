Taylor Swift’s Well-Being Becomes Travis Kelce’s Top Priority After Terror Plot: Report

Travis Kelce has made his girlfriend Taylor Swift's well-being his top priority following an alleged planned terrorist attack targeting her concerts.

The U.S. Sun reported that the Kansas City Chiefs player reportedly showered the 14-time Grammy winner with thoughtful gifts to lift her spirits after the alleged plot to attack her "Eras Tour" shows in Vienna, Austria, this week.

On Wednesday, Swift was forced to make the difficult decision to cancel her performances in the city. The alleged individual behind the plot, driven by a desire to incite violence and fear, was apprehended, along with several accomplices.

According to the outlet, Kelce spent an estimated $5,800 on gifts for his girlfriend -- following a series of generous exchanges between the two.

"Travis can't make it to Europe in that tense time for the Tour, after this Austrian situation, which was very scary and made him uncomfortable to see Taylor having to deal with it without him being there to be there for her," an unnamed insider told the outlet.

The Chiefs tight end reportedly spared no expense in showering the "Lover" hitmaker with thoughtful gifts, which included red and pink roses, hydrangeas, macarons from Pierre Hermé, chocolates crafted by master chocolatier Jean-Paul Hévin, pastels de nata from Lisbon, and cannoli from Milan.

The insider added, "To give her some sweetness in her week and life, after what happened this week, he sent her some of her favorite flowers and also some of the delights she fell in love with while she was touring in Europe."

The source said Swift finds joy in the simple pleasures of flowers and treats. Aware of this, her beau reportedly chose to brighten her stressful week with a sweet gesture aimed at easing any lingering fear and frustration.

Meanwhile, Kelce also spent a lot of time talking on the phone with the "Fortnight" singer and even expressed his willingness to travel to Austria to be by her side, another source revealed to the outlet.

They claimed that Kelce called Swift immediately after he learned of the news, provided comfort, gauged her emotions, and shared lighthearted moments and jokes, aiming to end the day positively and cheerfully.

According to the insider, Kelce was eager to be there for his girlfriend and assure her that she can rely on him. He has reportedly committed to keeping his phone close to be there for her whenever she needs it.

"He has one of his phones always right next to him when he goes to sleep in case she needs to talk to him, and they did spend some long hours on the phone yesterday as it's not a common situation to deal with, and he always wants to be Taylor's rock and best fan and number one supporter whatever happens," the insider said.

They concluded, "He was feeling relieved that the concerts got canceled, as it's the best decision to be taken in this kind of context."