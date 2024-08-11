Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' London Shows Ticket Prices Soar Nearly 2,000% After Vienna Terror Plot

Ticket prices for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" shows at Wembley Stadium have surged by nearly 2,000% as fans rush to secure seats for the highly-anticipated concerts.

Swift will take the stage at the London stadium from Aug. 15 to 20 and perform for 90,000 fans each evening.

After the Vienna "Eras Tour" shows' cancellation, the cost of tickets to Swift's London shows skyrocketed on secondary market platforms like Viagogo, Vividseats, StubHub, and Gigsberg, Daily Mail reported, citing figures from Coinpoker.com.

Upon their initial release, they ranged in prices from £58 ($74) for restricted view seats to £110 ($140) for general admission standing.

Now, the standing tickets can be found on resale websites for as much as £6,515 ($8,312), with the cheapest ticket available at £416 ($530).

Due to a thwarted ISIS-connected terror attack plot, Swift had to cancel her three scheduled concerts in Vienna, Austria, earlier this week.

In a statement on Instagram, Austrian concert promoter Barracuda Music wrote, "'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour' Vienna Shows canceled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack."

"With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," the company added.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, Jane Owen, an expert in public relations, weighed in on Swift's situation and talked about the importance of crisis management for celebrities.

Owen highlighted the need for a strategic approach to handling public image and relationships, especially in the face of potential crises. Her insight shed light on the intricate nature of managing celebrity reputations and the delicate balance of safeguarding high-profile relationships in the public eye.

Taylor Swift canceled a show for the second time in her entire career. pic.twitter.com/Pe8P4PV2Ai — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) August 7, 2024

According to Owen, it's crucial for the "Fortnight" singer to emotionally connect with fans, especially those who purchased tickets.

She also stressed the significance of rescheduling postponed concerts and recommended creating support networks to maintain unity during these challenging times.

Owen also suggested the possibility of Swift's team organizing something virtual for fans who had tickets, in addition to reimbursements, as many fans felt they lost more than just money.

She highlighted the unpredictability of the current world, emphasizing the looming threats of terrorism and violence.

Owen expressed hope for heightened security in the upcoming "Eras Tour" shows and emphasized the need to prioritize people's safety.

She commended Swift and her team for handling the situation with intelligence, grace, and consideration, acknowledging the difficulty of the challenging circumstances.