Taylor Swift's New Wax Figure Has Swifties Fuming — 'Actually Terrifying'

A wave of shock and disappointment swept through Taylor Swift fans upon seeing the recently revealed wax replica of the songstress showcased at the Panoptikum Museum in Germany.

The newly-revealed statue failed to capture the essence of the 14-time Grammy winner known for her blonde hair and dazzling wardrobe.

Fans wasted no time expressing their disappointment and fury at the museum and the artist behind the creation.

Created with great attention to detail by Berlin artist Lisa Büscher over seven months, the artwork features a wax figure of Swift wearing a shimmering blue and pink sequined outfit and stylish knee-high boots.

The statue has long blonde hair with bangs and strikes a pose mimicking Swift's signature "heart hands" gesture.

Büscher said, per the Daily Mail, "Achieving the perfect likeness is particularly challenging when it comes to a wrinkle-free, flawless beauty."

She added, "A particular challenge was designing her hands in the typical heart pose. Coordinating so that the hands meet well at the front was not easy."

"The same goes for the painting of the head. After all, a wax figure shouldn't look 'waxy.'"

In light of the artist's sincere attempt to depict Swift's image, critical social media users disagreed with the final outcome.

The Panoptikum Wax Museum unveils new Taylor Swift figure. pic.twitter.com/RjC1GCn3I0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 13, 2024

Devoted Swift fans took to X to share their opinions.

X user @hantayofficial said, "Actually terrifying. They always do her so dirty with these."

The "Lover" singer usually greets her audiences at packed performances by forming a heart shape with her fingers. However, instead of using all her digits, the figure's artificial hands are positioned with only the thumb and index finger, creating the heart symbol, while the rest point upwards prominently.

@quitewhisper added, "She doesn't do her fingers like that."

@bluemax_x asked, "Why she look 50?" while @Crestials said, "mean giving a few more years it will be spot on!"

In contrast to Swift's actual appearance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the wax figure features a striking outfit resemblance but displayes distinct facial structure variations.

Notably, the statue exhibits a longer, narrower nose and face, deviating from the singer's natural features.

@TripleAndyGames quipped, "Was her face molded by temu or wish?"

@RiRisVerse commented, "The most inaccurate wax figure they've ever made."