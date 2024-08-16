Taylor Swift's Vienna Reboot? Extra Shows, Music Video Shoot Reportedly Under Discussion

Taylor Swift has reportedly devised a thoughtful strategy to show appreciation to her disappointed fans in light of the unfortunate circumstances that led to the cancellation of her performances in Vienna, Austria, earlier this month.

An anonymous insider revealed to The U.S. Sun that the 14-time Grammy winner is eager to find ways to compensate the devoted Swifties who missed out on witnessing "The Eras Tour" in Vienna, including potentially scheduling new shows or filming a music video in the Austrian capital.

Swift was scheduled to perform for her Vienna fans for three nights last week but was forced to cancel the shows after Austrian authorities uncovered an alleged planned terrorist attack targeting her concert.

The suspects were allegedly recruited to work at the event and were found in possession of knives, machetes, and materials for creating dirty bombs. One suspect, a man identified as Beran A., reportedly confessed to a sinister plot involving driving into fans outside the Ernst Happel Stadium, followed by a violent assault using knives and an explosive device with the help of two minors.

Since the cancellation, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker has engaged in discussions with her team to brainstorm alternatives to compensate fans for the missed opportunity, according to the report. Those with knowledge of the plans emphasized to the outlet that the proposals are still in the initial phases.

The options Swift and her team have explored reportedly include shooting the singer's next music video in Vienna and adding "Eras Tour" dates in the city for 2025.

Swift also reportedly considered launching two additional dates after her final performance in North America, which is scheduled for Nov. 3 in Indianapolis.

These new dates could kick off in the afternoon in the U.S. and be broadcast live to the audience in Vienna, where it would be around 9 p.m.

The source told the outlet, "All the ideas are on the table. There have been many talks, and they are ongoing."

Afterward, Swift will reportedly return home to reunite with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who is gearing up for the upcoming NFL season. She reportedly plans to make it to "four or five" Chiefs games.

Despite her alleged goal, Swift's primary motivation is to show appreciation for the fans' support and to stand against the threat posed by ISIS.

"Taylor and the team got scared with what happened last week, and the cancellation of the Vienna shows was completely justified," the insider explained.

"But there is also some frustration. She loves her fans, and she never wants to disappoint," the source added.

Despite the challenges she faced in Austria, Swift eagerly proceeded with her final European shows in London. This week, she is set to perform four performances in total at Wembley Stadium, which can accommodate up to 90,000 fans.