Taylor Swift's ‘Tortured Poets Department’ to Stay at No. 1 for 15th Week, But Social Media Users Aren’t All Thrilled

Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" is poised to maintain its reign on the Billboard albums chart for the 15th week, but some social media users aren't happy about it.

According to the latest data from Hits Daily Double, Swift's album managed to sell another 85,000 units.

Chart Data noted that based on the data, the 14-time Grammy winner's latest release is the top-selling album this week. Taking second place is Chappell Roan's "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," which sold 71,000 units in the same period.

While there may be slight variations in the specific data reported by Billboard, the overall conclusion is expected to be the same, Pop Base suggested.

Swift's album is poised to claim the No. 1 spot on Top Album Sales for the eighth consecutive week, based on pure sales, and the Billboard 200 for the 15th week, considering total units sold.

However, there are mixed feelings about Swift's latest achievement.

"[I] need Billboard to implement some rules 'cause this is NOT it," @cliqueminaj wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"[I] just bought a couple new versions because why not keep blocking Kanye [West]?" @erenfromtargeet tweeted.

Another user, @everlikeme, defended the "Fortnight" singer, writing, "Mind you, it needed no versions since she was already predicted at #1 with [75,000] while Chappell is doing [70,000]."

"This isn't impressive since she releases a new album version every week to help her sales," @positionsmafiaa argued, while @BARDIVERSACE sarcastically wrote, "Thanks to 938320 million versions."

A recent post by Pop Culture on Facebook also drew reactions from many users, who found humor in the caption stating, "Taylor Swift has now released at least 42 versions of her groundbreaking album 'The Tortured Poets Department.'"

One user commented, "So basically she's like the games nowadays. They release an ok, broken version and then start adding 'DLCs' to get people to pay more money instead of releasing a finished work."

Another wrote, "I'm surprised Billboard has not instituted a rule to stop this."

A Swiftie came to the singer's defense, writing, "Taylor releases versions because there are many people who want to buy. But some others want to release versions of their albums but no one will buy. So they don't dare to release."

A fourth person mocked Swift by commenting, "The Taygreed Tortured Vocals Department," while a fifth wrote, "A VERY small % of her fans appreciate this embarrassingly grifty strategy. I'm a Swiftie forever, and this BS turns my stomach. And it's her worst album by far."