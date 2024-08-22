John Legend's Cover of Prince's 'Let's Go Crazy' at DNC Sparks Furious Fans' Demands to End His Career

John Legend's Prince cover at the 2024 Democratic National Convention received furious reactions from fans.

Honoring Prince and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz, who both have roots in Minnesota, Legend delivered his rendition of the late artist's "Let's Go Crazy" during his set on Wednesday night.

When the music started, Sheila E, a longtime collaborator of the late music icon, left her spot behind the piano and joined Legend at the front of the stage.

Legend and Sheila swayed and sang together as a group of backup dancers performed in the background.

However, the "All of Me" singer's performance of the '80s classic hit song received negative reviews from fans of the iconic "Purple Rain" singer, and they wasted no time sharing their thoughts on various social platforms.

"Why did they choose John Legend to perform a Prince song??? He can't hit the notes and he has no vibe. What an insult to Prince's legacy, honestly people, leave it alone already. HAVE SOME RESPECT," @TheeChristyD wrote on X.

User @RelyOnTodd wrote of the EGOT winner, "Um John Legend you just disgraced Prince. Dude, dude, dude......effin really? #disgrace."

"John Legend butchering our dearly departed Prince at #DNC," @APoseADay tweeted, along with two crying emojis.

"If they were going to do a Prince tribute, they should've done one with H.E.R and Sheila E. John Legend is talented with ballads and needs to stay in his lane," @LBeatha suggested.

"Who the hell decided that John Legend was the perfect pick to perform 'Let's Go Crazy'?" @___bjw___ asked. "Don't do that s**t again. Sheila E. and that guitarist alone was fire!"

Another furious fan, @GydaRagnarsdot1, demanded, "John Legend trying to cover Prince should end his career."

"This is so terrible my ears hurt," she added.

"Let's Go Crazy," a chart-topping song from Prince and The Revolution's 1984 album "Purple Rain," soared to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, maintaining its dominance for two weeks.

Aside from Legend and Sheila E., other artists who performed on Wednesday night included Stevie Wonder and Maren Morris.

