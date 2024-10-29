John Legend Delivers Emotional Rendition of 'A Change is Gonna Come' at Rally for Kamala Harris

At a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday, Oct. 28, in Philadelphia, John Legend sang a moving version of the Sam Cooke classic "A Change Is Gonna Come."

Thousands gathered at Liacouras Center to listen to the voice of the Grammy winner to dramatize its theme of hope and resilience

The mood changed at Legend's performance, with most attendees appearing emotional. It was also a strike within listeners — especially considering the song was written facing a civil rights movement, and it stood out in an active political turmoil.

They were praised by innumerable fans on social media, with one stating: ' "I'm not cryin', you're cryin'!"

The rally comes at an especially fraught moment, with the election ahead and America staring down what some consider to be an existential threat to democracy.

Rally Attendee Louisa Hope said, "We watch from afar, wondering if the very 'Idea of America' is going to survive this election. But this rendition has encouraged me this morning."

Legend's performance stood out among other audience members, and the backup singers received compliments. "And those backup singers!!!" One fan pointed out how Legend's layered vocals were "replete with powerfully contrasted backing and harmony parts."

Popular social media figure Art Candee posted on Twitter about the event, making the following inspirational comment regarding using this song today, "I'm gonna vote like my rights depend on it because they do!" His statement also comes as voters increasingly behave like they are forced to engage in the process.

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen also joined former President Barack Obama and singer John Legend at the campaign rally.

Springsteen performed three solo acoustic songs, including "The Promised Land," "Land of Hope and Dreams," and "Dancing in the Dark."