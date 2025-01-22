John Legend Awkwardly Sings to Inmates Helping With the LA Fires: 'I'd Rather Go Back to Jail'

John Legend was one of the celebrities affected by the devastating Los Angeles fires and he wanted to thank responders in a unique way.

In video captured from the event, Legend thanked those from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation by singing for the crew. He sang his hit song "Ordinary People".

"I really can't tell you enough how much we appreciate you all," he told the crew, according to the CDCR's website.

However, some critics online were not so forgiving of the performance.

"John, this ain't the time nor place," one X user wrote.

"I stg if i ever fight a fire and John Legend starts singing to me outside i will reignite that mf don't pmo," shared another.

"I'd rather go back to jail than sit through this," commented someone else.

"This is the 2025 version of celebrities singing 'imagine' during Covid," shared someone else.

While those online may not have been fans of the performance, the crew celebrated Legend for singing.

"You know, for a lot of us, we've done jobs that are just regular jobs. To do this and see how proud people are of us is very inspiring," shared one inmate, the CDCR website reported.

Legend and his family, including wife Chrissy Teigen, were forced to evacuate from their home during the ongoing fires in Los Angeles.

In a post to her Instagram Stories, Teigen revealed the news of their evacuation.

"This is surreal. I'm very scared now. Packing," she said, according to the New York Post.

The video contained footage of the family, alongside their bearded dragon, Sebastian, beside them.

"We are ok as of right now, and I felt weird saying that with so many people we know and don't who are not ok. Thank you for reaching out. Looking for any and all ways to help our community right now, please send anything you see. And God bless the firefighters and all first responders," she said in another Instagram Stories post, according to the New York Post.

The fires have claimed the homes of multiple celebrities including Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, as well as legendary songwriter Diane Warren.