Lauryn Hill Gives Surprise Performance at High School Reunion But Her Fans Are Outraged

Lauryn Hill may not have the best track record when it comes to performing at her own concerts but she stunned both her high school classmates and fans when she not only made an appearance at her Columbia High School reunion in Maplewood, N.J. earlier in August, but performed some of her biggest hits.

Videos shared by former classmates on social media show the GRAMMY-winning artist unexpectedly belting out classics like "Ex-Factor" and the Fugees' "Ready or Not." While her classmates were clearly in awe of her -- "I'm just waking up from last Saturday night..... Was I dreaming orrrrrrr????Did this really happen???? Ms. Hill is undoubtedly a gift from the heavens," one comment reads on Instagram -- a lot of her fans were furious given that the 49-year-old singer and the Fugees abruptly canceled their 2024 tour on Aug. 6 just three days before its first date. No reason was given for the cancellation, but ticketholders were refunded. At the time, ticketholders posted screenshots on social media of a message from tour promoter Live Nation reading, "Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon."

Lauryn Hill does a surprise mini concert at her high school reunion. pic.twitter.com/Y3j4RTPs1I — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 26, 2024

Lauryn hill performing at her high school reunion pic.twitter.com/DJVjlne9RO — Edd edd (@Eddyungin1) August 25, 2024

Of course, Hill has a history of showing up late at her performances and some fans also reacted to her surprise performance at her high school reunion by calling out her no-shows to other more high-profile events.

"Lauryn Hill being MIA for the 'Sister Act 2' 30th Anniversary but popping out to her high school reunion has me HOLLERING!," one X post reads.

"She showed up a year late and sang to the wrong reunion," another X comment reads.

"Thank God she had 30 plus years to be on time," another comment on X reads.

Read more: Fans left confused after Lauryn Hill and the Fugees cancel their tour abruptly and without explanation

Hill addressed her perpetual tardiness to her own shows last November when she performed at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

"They say, 'Oh, she's late' and 'She's late tonight.' Yo, y'all lucky I make it on this ... stage every night," she said. "I leave my soul on this stage. And I don't do it because they let me. I do it because I stand here in the name of God. And I know it. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support when the album sold so many records and no one showed up and said, 'Hey, would you like to make another one?'"

Lauryn Hill addresses criticism for constantly showing up late to her concerts:



“Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night”



pic.twitter.com/Nhhj526PMq — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 5, 2023