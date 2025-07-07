Sharon Osbourne Axed Band From Ozzy's Farewell Concert for Being 'Greedy'

Sharon Osbourne, longtime manager and wife of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, made headlines after revealing she removed a band from Ozzy's final Black Sabbath concert for trying to profit off the event.

In an interview with Billboard, 72-year-old Sharon said the group was dropped from the event because she believed "it's not the time to make a profit."

The farewell concert, called "Back to the Beginning," took place on July 5 at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England—the hometown of Black Sabbath.

"All of the money was going to charity," Sharon said. "After the show, I'll let everybody know who it was. I think people will be shocked."

Money raised from the event went toward helping important organizations, including those focused on Parkinson's research and children's health care in Birmingham.

Sharon emphasized that greed had no place at such a meaningful event, especially as Ozzy, 76, continues to battle Parkinson's disease, People said.

While fans speculated that Iron Maiden might have been the band removed, Sharon cleared the air. "Oh god, no. Ozzy only has respect for the guys in Maiden," she confirmed.

She also revealed the situation with the removed band caused a major argument with its manager.

"I had a huge, huge to-do with a manager over this celebration," she said. "He's now going around making up lies because I threw his band off the bill."

Sharon Osbourne disinvited band from husband Ozzy’s Black Sabbath farewell concert https://t.co/Qmu2za1bQ1 pic.twitter.com/bwAjzgpc4B — New York Post (@nypost) July 6, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne Thanks Fans in Historic Black Sabbath Send-Off

The July 5 event was a major moment in music history.The show brought the original Black Sabbath members—Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward—back on stage together for the first time in two decades.

According to NYPost, The concert also included performances by Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, and other major rock acts.

Because of his health, Ozzy did the performance sitting down on a black leather throne, which was styled with bat wings and skulls to match his iconic vibe.

Ozzy hit the stage with his bandmates to rock out to fan favorites like "War Pigs," "Iron Man," and "Paranoid."

He also treated the crowd to some of his solo classics, including "Crazy Train" and "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

During the concert, Ozzy addressed the crowd, saying, "Are you ready? Let the madness begin!"

Before the final song, he took a moment to thank fans for their longtime support, saying it's what made their incredible journey possible and expressing his deep appreciation.

The show was hosted by actor Jason Momoa and packed out the 42,000-seat stadium with lifelong fans of the Prince of Darkness.