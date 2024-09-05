'TAEHYUNG IS BTS TOO' Trends as HYBE Removes V's Fancams, While Others Remain

Fans of the popular K-pop group BTS have raised concerns over the actions of HYBE, the company managing the band after the alleged removal of the fancam videos showing V's performance of "Pied Piper."

The reported decision caused a surge of criticism among fans who expressed concern that the company was biased towards certain BTS group members.

Supporters of V, whose real name is Kim Tae-Hyung, argued that removing his fancams could indicate a bigger concern about the company's handling of artist management and promotion strategies.

Several hashtags including "TAEHYUNG IS BTS TOO," "HYBE RESPECT TAEHYUNG" and "HYBE TREAT TAEHYUNG EQUALLY" began trending on X, formerly Twitter.

According to X user @sza_thv, "Look carefully, half of Taehyung fancam views are being deleted, and notice carefully how Taehyung video is distinguished from the rest of members. Why is HYBE archiving all of his videos? We shouldn't keep quiet about this. Taehyung fans in Korea should take action."

It was also stressed that each member of BTS should receive fair acknowledgment and encouragement, particularly considering their individual skills and roles in the group's achievements.

@bougiekpopnuna wrote, "Removing Taehyung's Pied Piper Fancam thinking it would decrease his impact......that's like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die."

The "mumu_tae" channel on YouTube, which posts many fancam videos, is also "gone."

@bizzleavenuez wrote, "im sorry wdym only Taehyung's 2 official fancams and all fancams under mumu_tae yt channel got removed under copyright??? and hybe only removed 1 out of 7 members fancams??"

Fans further felt that the "SINGULARITY" singer's was not being respected with @Ta3hyungSK suggesting, "Can we all just storm every social media platform with nonstop fancam videos while tagging Hybe? Let's unite like never before, STREAM like it's our job, and enjoy his music on loop until the algorithm bows down to us! Let's go, team—this is a mission!!"

@leatgc also tweeted, "We underestimate the stupidity of this fandom. Taehyung took leave from the military and went to the company and asked for his fancam from 7 years ago to be deleted, so in ur opinion?? R u kidding?? Even 5 year olds can't come up with such stupid theories to protect the company."

#V's fancam Pied Piper got erased from "V channel". BH claimed copyright issues & just removed V's fancam. Tho all 6 members fancams with the same songs remains 😏 KIM TAEHYUNG'S IMPACT IS A NIGHTMARE TO BH & ANTIS🔥



HYBE RESPECT TAEHYUNG HYBE TREAT TAEHYUNG EQUALLY pic.twitter.com/COAQt7jJrw — MoniRocks@ᗷTS⟭⟬WORLD🫰 (@MonicaChowdhur6) September 5, 2024

However, Big Hit reportedly claimed "copyright issues" which is why they removed V's fancam, according to @MonicaChowdhur6.

But it didn't stop more fans questioning why just now.

According to @thvitboysnn, "Copyright claim after 6 years ? And only taehyung fancams have copyright ? Bongo trying every way to erase tae's popularity but don't worry mf he will always gonna be fancam king and most popular idol."

HYBE is doing the dirtiest thing by striking copyright to more V's fancam even though it has been released for years.



HYBE RESPECT TAEHYUNG

HYBE TREATED TAEHYUNG EQUALLY@BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt pic.twitter.com/rmRXx3kw3C — tׁׁׅׅhׁׁׁׁׅׅׅׅ֮֮᥎ׁׅ 🐻🍓 (@kth_loverssssss) September 5, 2024

In the wake of recent fan discontent over the handling of BTS' V, it is clear for the fans that this is not an isolated incident but rather a reflection of a recurring trend of critique aimed at HYBE's management of the popular group.

It is important to note that HYBE has not officially commented on these allegations as of the time of writing.

Fans previously noticed disparities in the attention given to different members within the group, which sparked perceptions of favoritism. This discrepancy was especially noticeable when fans realized that certain members, such as V, were not featured as prominently as others in group activities or official materials.

