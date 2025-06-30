Jungkook and Jimin Confirm 'Are You Sure?!' Season 2, Filmed in Vietnam and Switzerland, Ahead of BTS' 2026 Comeback

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin are officially returning to the screen with the second season of their hit travel reality show on Disney+, Are You Sure?!, filmed in Vietnam and Switzerland.

The new season was shot right after the duo completed their mandatory military service on June 11, 2025, marking their first joint project post-discharge.

The show, which became a global fan favorite when it premiered on Disney+ in August 2024, follows the two friends as they embark on casual, unscripted adventures. The first season featured road trips across New York State, the beaches of Jeju Island, and the snowy landscapes of Sapporo, Japan. Its charm lay in simple moments, such as cooking ramen in a camper van, kayaking mishaps, and honest late-night talks. A surprise visit from fellow BTS member V became one of the season's highlights.

According to Disney+'s promotional materials, season 2 promises the same wholesome energy, but with brand-new scenery and stories. While the first season felt like a heartfelt farewell before enlistment, this new chapter is being positioned as a joyful return, celebrating their renewed freedom and friendship. Filming took place in June, with the pair traveling through the vibrant streets of Vietnam and the breathtaking mountains of Switzerland.

Jungkook and Jimin reality show 'Are You Sure?' will have a second season, filmed in Vietnam and Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/gwY6AmeuiI — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) June 30, 2025

As anticipation builds for Are You Sure?! Season 2, fans are also counting down to BTS' full group comeback, officially scheduled for March 2026. HYBE confirmed that the group will reunite following completion of all members' military service. This comeback will be BTS' first group activity since their hiatus began in 2022.

Read more All 7 BTS Members Reunite After Military Service during j-hope solo concert - VIDEO All 7 BTS Members Reunite After Military Service during j-hope solo concert - VIDEO

During the group's break, the members focused on solo careers. Jungkook released his successful solo album Golden, while Jimin made history with Face. J-Hope embarked on his Hope on the Stage world tour, and Jin and RM released critically acclaimed solo projects. The group's return is widely expected to reignite global interest in K-pop after a noticeable slowdown in 2024.

BTS, formed in 2013 under BigHit Entertainment, remains the most influential K-pop act worldwide. Known for breaking records, selling out stadiums, and shaping global pop culture, their reunion is poised to be one of the biggest music events of 2026.

For now, ARMYs can look forward to reliving Jimin and Jungkook's heartfelt adventures in Are You Sure?! before the long-awaited comeback.