BTS' Suga Acknowledges Responsibility, Issues Second Apology for Drunk Scootering Incident

BTS member Suga is once again sorry for his DUI incident.

In a heartfelt handwritten note posted on Weverse on Sunday, the K-pop artist issued a second apology to his group's fans, known as ARMY, following his involvement in a drunk scootering incident earlier this month.

The 31-year-old rapper expressed deep regret for his actions, acknowledging the disappointment and hurt he caused to those who love and support him.

"I would like to apologize again to you with shame. I deeply apologize for the disappointment and hurt of my misbehavior to my fans and everyone who loves me," Suga wrote in the note, as translated by Billboard.

He admitted to making a "big mistake" by forgetting the responsibility that comes with the love and support he receives from his fans.

The incident occurred on Aug. 6, when Suga made the ill-advised decision to operate an electric scooter after consuming alcohol. In his apology, Suga detailed the events of that night, explaining that he was close to his apartment and felt comfortable making the trip, but he ultimately fell while attempting to park the scooter.

Police, who observed the fall, conducted a breathalyzer test, which revealed that Suga's blood alcohol content was above the legal limit of 0.08, resulting in the suspension of his license.

Reflecting on his initial, hastily issued apology the day after the incident, the "Daechwita" hitmaker acknowledged that he should have been more thoughtful and careful in his response.

"I should have thought more deeply and been careful, but I couldn't," he wrote. "It's all my fault. My carelessness is giving everyone who cares about me a hard time. I will try not to do anything wrong again and live with repentance."

Suga's remorse extended beyond his own actions, as he expressed deep concern for the impact his behavior has had on his fellow BTS members and their shared legacy.

"Due to this incident, I have greatly damaged the precious memories I made with the members and fans and put a lot of pressure on the name of BTS," he said. "I feel so sorry and painful that it's hard to express because it's causing damage to the members and the team."

BTS' label, BigHit, previously released statements noting that Suga was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and had traveled only about 500 meters before falling. Despite this, the gravity of the situation was not lost on Suga, who emphasized his deep regret for letting down the fans who have consistently supported him.

"I just feel sorry for the fans who have always given me too much love... I know that it is difficult to heal the wounds and disappointments that my fans have received with any words, so I regret it deeply and reflect on it with a heavy heart every day," he wrote.

Suga concluded his apology by stating his willingness to accept any criticism, reprimand, or future dispositions resulting from the incident.

As of late, South Korean police have not issued an official sanction against Suga, though local media reports indicate that he admitted to the alleged DUI during three hours of police questioning last week.

Suga has less than a year remaining on his alternative mandatory South Korean military service, having been deemed unfit for regular combat duty due to a 2020 shoulder injury.