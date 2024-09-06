Ice Spice Has Lost Over Half a Million Followers in 2 Weeks: Here's Why

Around this time last year, Ice Spice was being dubbed "Gen Z's Princess Diana" by fans and social media users alike.

Once considered rap music's biggest rising talent, she has now lost over 500,000 followers on Instagram in a period of just 12 days.

Ice Spice — whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston — has recently become the subject of numerous controversies, the most prominent of which surrounds the rappers' falling out with former friend and fellow rapper Cleo West, who goes by the stage name Cleotrapa.

On Sept. 2, Cleotrapa posted a six-part video series on Tiktok recounting her experience as a part of the Y2K! Tour, which she was invited to attend by Ice Spice. Over the course of the tour, Cleotrapa describes numerous alleged instances of mistreatment, including being excluded from the tour budget, and even being forced to pay for her own hotel accommodations despite the fact that she had allegedly been assured that her expenses would be covered. She was additionally excluded from all promotional material released in support of the tour.

@cleotrapa Ion wanna hear “i told you so cleo” cause honestly i really thought i had a friend idc. Yall not gonnq create false narratives! Cause imma always clear my name up & yall been knew that since 2018 ♬ original sound - Cleotrapa 💋

Cleotrapa then blasted her former friend for alleged body shaming and fatphobia on X (formerly Twitter), further alleging that Ice Spice had been using Ozempic to lose weight, a claim which Ice Spice has repeatedly denied.

This comes less than two months after Ice Spice made headlines for being involved in the public breakup between rapper Central Cee and influencer Madeline Argy. Ice Spice and Central Cee were spotted together in public on multiple occasions, sparking romance rumors, before the former's ex-girlfriend -- Argy -- took to Tiktok.

In multiple videos posted to social media, Argy alleges that the marketing strategy for Ice Spice and Central Cee's collaborative track "Did It First" intentionally insinuated that Central Cee was cheating on her. To add insult to injury, much of these "marketing stunts" took place in early July before the release of "Did It First" on July 11 —- right around Argy's birthday (July 7). Days later, Ice Spice seemingly responded to Argy with a video posted to Tiktok of her doing push-ups. The caption read "mood after takin ha manzzz".

Central Cee's ex-girlfriend Madeline Argy seemingly responds to Ice Spice’s push-up video. pic.twitter.com/OSOgkYeP4W — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2024

In addition to this, a clip of Ice Spice recently went viral on X from a live stream with popular Twitch streamer Tylil James. In the video, James leads a prayer with Ice Spice in the frame. She can be seen making a hand gesture some social media users have referred to as "satanic" and "demonic". Many users also criticized her for her facial expressions in the video.

"Tylil prays together with Ice Spice," said one social media user. "She couldn't stop doing emotes with her face while the prayer was on."

Since the release of her debut album Y2K! in July, Ice Spice has now seen exponentially more Instagram unfollows than album sales.