Ice Spice Allegedly Used Ozempic to Lose Weight for 'Y2K' Tour, Cleotrapa Claims Amid Feud

Ice Spice's former friend and opening act for her recent tour, Cleotrapa, has seemingly accused the "Barbie World" artist of using the diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight.

Cleotrapa, who is also a rapper, first made the accusation after Ice Spice, 24, described the former's appetite as a "vacuum," the Daily Mail reported.

In response to what Ice Spice said, Cleotrapa directly addressed the former on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "Imagine being called big by someone that was just big. I'm going to bed bro ozempic got yall gassed & fatphobic now? BET."

Ice Spice was recently the subject of rumors claiming she used Ozempic to slim down for her tour; however, the "Deli" hitmaker -- real name Isis Naija Gaston -- already denied the speculations. But with Cleotrapa's new claim, the rumors have once again resurfaced.

Cleotrapa Airs Out Grievances After Ice Spice's 'Y2K' Tour

Before tweeting about Ice Spice's alleged use of Ozempic, Cleotrapa, who had opened for the former's "Y2K" tour, released a series of TikTok clips detailing her grievances against Ice Spice.

Among her complaints was an incident where she claimed production refused to buy her a chicken salad, despite her being part of the tour, according to the Daily Mail.

In one video, Cleotrapa recalled the incident, stating, "The hairstylist shows me a menu and stuff and is like, 'Oh production, whatever, they're gonna order food for everybody, pick what you want.' I was like, 'Okay, I'm getting the chicken salad just like you'... Then she shows me a message where somebody from production is like, 'Cleo is not a part of the budget.'"

She then asked, "How am I not a part of the budget but y'all invited me on tour?"

cleotrapa speaking on ice spice... OH MY GOD. pic.twitter.com/yxoL8a314Q — sam (@SAMPRlNT) September 3, 2024

Ice Spice Addresses Cleotrapa's Grievances Online

Ice Spice has since responded to Cleotrapa's grievances via X Space. In her rebuttal, she said, "Crashing out is sad you guys. The scary part of fame honestly is the moment that somebody feels like they can no longer use your platform or like they're not getting exactly what they want out of a situation the way that they want it... that's when they decide to crash out every single time. I'm noticing a pattern."

Ice Spice expressed frustration with the situation, stating, "This s***t is sad because I genuinely was trying to help her. I'm like 'Yo, do you want to just come on this tour?'... That's what the f**k I get for trying to be a good person."

Ice Spice’s response to Cleotrapa’s claims FULL TWITTER SPACE pic.twitter.com/9GEeTxk6im — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) September 3, 2024

The rapper addressed Cleotrapa's complaints directly, asking, "What are you really talking about right now?... You're gon' send me a whole essay after tour, like you just gon' just get off the bus. I don't even know you got off the bus and you gon' send me an essay with an intro, bodies, and conclusion and you want me to try to analyze this s**t and figure out how I'm wrong when all I did was share my stage with you?"

Ice Spice also did not shy away from the "vacuum" comment that prompted Cleotrapa's tweet. "B***h, you not going to tell the people how we was at an Italian restaurant and you ate so much f**king food, you f**king vacuum, that the server was like, 'Where did the food go?'" Ice Spice said.

Cleotrapa has yet to respond or comment on Ice Spice's latest statements as of this writing.