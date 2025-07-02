Drake Claims UMG Hides Artist Abuse Behind Closed Doors in Explosive Lawsuit

Drake's legal team accused Universal Music Group (UMG) of silencing and exploiting artists in a heated courtroom exchange Monday, as the rapper seeks to move forward with his defamation lawsuit tied to Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track "Not Like Us."

UMG is requesting a judge dismiss the suit, which stems from the lyric "certified pedophile" — a line Drake argues caused "severe reputational harm" and was amplified by the label.

A spokesperson for Drake told AllHipHop, "UMG is desperate to see this case not move forward because the company can't hide its misconduct in a courtroom the way it does in the boardroom.

Soon, in addition to facing concerned regulators and investors, the leadership of music's most powerful label will have to answer for the damage it has caused to every artist that has been silenced, exploited, endangered or discarded."

Drake's attorneys allege UMG has long protected its image by keeping controversial internal practices private and out of the public eye.

They argue that allowing the case to proceed would shed light on how the label treats its roster, particularly when artists speak out or become embroiled in controversy.

UMG's legal counsel rejected the claims, stating that "Not Like Us" is part of hip-hop's long tradition of lyrical sparring.

"Trash-talking in the extreme," one attorney argued, "is not, and should not be treated as, statements of fact."

The label also noted that Drake has used similar language in his own music, pointing to the mutual participation in a public rap battle.

Neither Drake nor Lamar attended the hearing.

Judge Jeannette Vargas did not issue a ruling but pressed both sides on how the average listener interprets provocative lyrics in hip-hop.

"Who is the ordinary listener?" she asked. "Is it someone who's going to catch all those references? There's so much specialized and nuanced to these lyrics."

Drake's legal team further accused UMG of artificially inflating streaming numbers for "Not Like Us" by deploying bots — a tactic, they allege, that manipulates industry metrics and suppresses per-stream payouts for artists. UMG has denied all wrongdoing.

The case comes amid broader scrutiny of the music industry's power dynamics and increasing calls for transparency in artist-label relationships.

Drake has not spoken publicly about the case since the lawsuit was filed, but his team emphasized that the stakes are larger than personal reputation.

"This isn't just about one lyric," the spokesperson said. "It's about an industry that's operated in the shadows for too long."

A trial date has not been set. Judge Vargas is expected to rule on UMG's motion to dismiss in the coming weeks.