Post Malone, Christy Lee Call It Quits After Short Romance

Post Malone is back on the singles list after quietly splitting from his longtime girlfriend, stylist Christy Lee.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the couple split nearly a month ago, ending their relationship just months after it began earlier this year.

The pair was first spotted in January enjoying a dinner date in Rome, which sparked dating rumors. Their connection seemed to grow quickly.

In March, a viral TikTok clip showed Christy holding onto Post's arm at a bar while he warmly waved to a fan.

They were even spotted enjoying a romantic dinner together in Paris, appearing totally smitten and very much like a couple.

Christy Lee works as a fashion stylist and is also studying at the Parsons School of Design in New York City.

She's known for her work with celebrities like Bella Thorne, Brooks Nader, and Charlotte McKinney. However, despite their public outings and social media buzz, the relationship was short-lived.

Post Malone Faces Another Breakup, Remains Focused on Tour

It's unclear if Post and Christy remain on friendly terms, as neither has commented publicly about the split. Post's rep has not responded to requests for comment.

This isn't Post Malone's first highly publicized breakup. Just months before his relationship with Christy, the "Sunflower" singer ended his engagement with Hee Sung "Jamie" Park.

The former fiancée later revealed her identity in court documents while seeking full custody of their daughter. The baby, born on May 26, 2022, was first referred to as "DDP" in official documents, Complex said.

Post, whose real name is Austin Post, kept news of his daughter private until June 2022. During an interview on "The Howard Stern Show," he casually shared the moment he kissed his baby girl before heading to the studio—surprising fans who didn't know he was a father.

"I went and I kissed my baby girl," he said, catching the host off guard.When asked about it, he confirmed that he does have a daughter.

Post Malone, known for hits like "Circles" and "Rockstar," has been focusing on music and touring. He's currently on his "Big Ass Stadium Tour," thrilling fans across the country.