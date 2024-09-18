Diddy's Inner Circle Under Scrutiny: New Legal Risks Emerge Amid Sex Trafficking Scandal

Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly compelled women into grueling drug-infused prolonged sexual exhibitions that could span for days on end.

Referred to as "freak offs" by the Bad Boy Records producers, prosecutors claim that Diddy maintained control over his victims through acts of aggression and manipulation. Authorities found a hidden stash of weapons that they believe were used to intimidate and threaten victims and witnesses during a Miami home raid.

In a recent press conference, Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, laid out the details of the charges against Diddy, giving a clear picture of the situation.

It was revealed that he allegedly "used the business empire he controlled to carry out criminal activity including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and the obstruction of justice."

He further claimed that Diddy "used force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sexual performances with male commercial sex workers, some of whom he transported or caused to be transported over state lines."

According to the indictment, the "I Need A Girl" rapper was said to have orchestrated and overseen these unconventional events, commonly documenting them electronically.

Individuals who engaged in prolonged drug consumption and excessive drinking were reportedly sent IV bags by mail to aid in their recovery from the wild festivities.

The legal document also highlighted specific items discovered by federal agents in the residences of the musician in Los Angeles and Miami Beach, Florida.

As per the official charges, Diddy stored 1,000 containers of lubricant and baby oil in his two properties, in addition to a collection of illicit substances that were reportedly utilized at the gatherings.

So.@Diddy was prepared to post 50M, house arrest, surrender of passport. The whole 9.



The judge DENIED BOND.#CassieVentura will be testifying, almost guaranteed. I’m sending a prayer for protection and strength to speak truth unwavering and defend against the devil… pic.twitter.com/9gwVxDDSYk — Bernice Sykes, PhD (Doc Bunny)🕊️❤️🤍💙🕊️ (@Docbunny2020) September 17, 2024

In a recent interview with The US Sun, Neama Rahmani, an ex-federal prosecutor, mentioned that individuals involved in Diddy's purported criminal activities could potentially be charged for minor actions such as purchasing materials for the freak offs.

"Even if someone helped get the baby oil for Diddy that was used in these sex acts, they could be charged with sex trafficking as a co-conspirator, even if they didn't actually participate in the sex acts. So individuals who are witnesses and individuals who are even passive participants may have criminal exposure here," he said.

"If you're a co-conspirator, it doesn't matter if you're aware of what the conspiracy is up to—you're still accountable for everything," the expert continued.

He also mentioned that potential co-conspirators could include those who took part in unusual events or were part of Diddy's team during that time.

"For example, someone could be an IV nurse who arrived after a 'Freak Off' happens and even though he or she just gave the victims and the participants IVs, the nurse [could be] liable for sex trafficking for participating in the conspiracy."

READ ALSO: Video of Tupac Warning About Diddy Resurfaces Following Rapper's Arrest

There is no indication of a nurse playing a role. Yet, according to legal records, individuals affected by the incidents would usually be administered IV fluids, with some episodes extending over several days.

Rahmani mentioned that the prosecution is expected to offer potential co-conspirators the chance to provide testimony as witnesses in the federal court proceedings.

Despite the potential ability to do so, officials are not expected to pursue charges against individuals employed by Diddy. However, there is another category of individuals who may face potential charges.

"There's another group of people who should also be concerned, and those are the people who did not work for Combs but who participated in the sex acts."

"They should be afraid because they can also be charged."

"However, if there are other individuals who have information who aren't cooperating, they might find themselves charged later on."

"So I think they're going to wait to see how much cooperation they can get out of these other individuals before they go back to the grand jury."

READ MORE: Sean Combs 'Manipulated' Women Into 'Freak Offs' With Male Sex Workers, Recorded the Acts, Unsealed Indictment Says