Video of Tupac Warning About Diddy Resurfaces Following Rapper's Arrest

In the wake of Diddy's arrest, a video of the late Tupac Shakur seemingly warning about the embattled rapper has resurfaced online.

On Tuesday, independent media outlet Bay Area State of Mind took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a clip of the "All Eyez on Me" hitmaker's old interview with Vibe.com. In the caption, the outlet wrote, "Tupac warned us about P Diddy."

"I have my own opinion but I wouldn't slander their name like they did mine. I would say things that I knew, you know what I mean? ... I have proof, things that I can say that would back up my claim but this is not for the world to know about," Tupac says in the clip.

Tupac warned us about P Diddy pic.twitter.com/wfO87qu8Kl — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) September 17, 2024

The tweet quickly received mixed reactions, with many complimenting Tupac for being the "realest." Some, however, claimed he talked too much.

"2Pac was the realest, wow. I believe he was only 24 years here as well. So much wisdom, talking and carrying himself like a grown a*s adult," one wrote.

"Man the game would've been so different if he was around... so they had to get rid of him... no matter how many times they had to try," a different user commented.

"Pac talked too much," someone else opined, while another claimed Tupac was killed "because of [his] mouth."

A number also stated that Tupac finally got his "revenge" now that Diddy has been arrested.

On Monday, the disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in New York City and brought to the FBI field office in Manhattan after being indicted by a grand jury.

The "I'll Be Missing You" artist is currently being held without bond at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which is known for its allegedly "brutal" and "inhumane" conditions.

Combs faces charges related to sexual trafficking, bribery, forced labor, arson, kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

He is set to make his next court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

