Diddy May Pull Jay-Z Into Legal Mess as Sex Trafficking Case Threatens Their Powerful Inner Circle

If Diddy's sex trafficking case proceeds to trial, a legal expert suggests that his "rich and powerful" friends might be summoned to give testimony.

Those who attended the rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs, freak-off parties could also face charges.

Diddy is currently detained in New York after being denied bail for the second time.

Upon being taken into custody on Monday, the Bad Boy Records mogul saw the unveiling of a wide-ranging indictment containing troubling accusations.

Diddy, who intends to enter a plea of not guilty, is confronted with numerous accusations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and facilitating prostitution across state lines.

This prominent presence in the entertainment industry for many years has established close relationships with influential figures such as Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Usher and Rick Ross.

In fact, during his 50th birthday in 2019, Diddy's guest list included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Leonardo DiCaprio, Pharrell, and Snoop Dogg.

In a recent interview with The US Sun, Neama Rahmani, the current President of West Coast Trial Lawyers and a former prosecutor, shared insights on the potential effects of an upcoming trial on his famous inner circle.

The legal expert said, "Jay-Z and other celebrities can be subpoenaed, but they will almost certainly assert their Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination and refuse to testify."

"People who participated in the sex acts should especially be afraid because they can also be charged with sex trafficking or prostitution, depending on whether they used threats or force against the victims."

"If Jay-Z is just a witness who didn't participate in the sex acts, he may be subpoenaed to testify at trial."

Rahmani mentioned that he doesn't anticipate a subpoena for Beyonce's husband if he is involved. The likely scenarios are Jay-Z and other people in their famous innfacing charges or not being summoned to testify. Prosecutors reportedly try to avoid calling witnesses involved in criminal activities but are granted immunity.

"It would be a shocking twist if any of Combs's rich and powerful friends participated in the sex acts and if he were to flip on them," Rahmani referenced to what Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell failed to do.

"It would be surprising because he's the most culpable and prosecutors aren't going to necessarily cut him a deal, especially when they have less culpable witnesses who will be able to offer that testimony," the lawyer added.

Rahmani believes Diddy may receive support only from his family and closest friends during the challenging times ahead, as he doubts any of his famous celebrity pals will stand by him as he confronts the possibility of spending years in prison.

