Diddy's Arrest Takes a Turn: Feds Allegedly Collaborating with Tupac Murder Prosecutors on Gang Ties

Federal agents investigating Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking case are reportedly in talks with prosecutors regarding the murder trial of Tupac Shakur, according to unnamed sources.

These sources claim agents have been working closely with the Clark County District Attorney's office in Las Vegas as part of their probe into the 1996 shooting incident.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis alleges Diddy was involved in Tupac's assassination, claiming Diddy offered money for his murder during the East and West Coast rap rivalry. However, Diddy has consistently denied any involvement in the incident.

An unnamed insider reportedly told The Sun that federal authorities have been gathering details from Las Vegas prosecutors and their associates regarding broader allegations and ties to illegal undertakings, organized crime operations, and people with motives to murder Tupac.

In March, the FBI searched Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami mansions as part of a sex trafficking investigation. He was later arrested in New York on September 16. The specific charges have not been publicly disclosed.

Sources claiming knowledge of the situation state that the apprehension was linked to an active inquiry conducted by American homeland security authorities.

Diddy's lawyer continues to maintain that his client is "not guilty" of the charges he is facing.

The Clark County District Attorney's office has publicly stated that their focus is currently directed solely towards Keefe D.

An unnamed source reportedly told Radar Online, "No one from the DA's office is going to say at this stage that Diddy is being considered as part of this murder case."

"The priority is to build as strong an argument as possible to convince a jury beyond doubt that Keefe was the shot caller," the source said.

"They feel confident that they have a significant raft of evidence to win that case," they continued.

Keefe D's murder trial has been rescheduled to March 2025, yet authorities remain committed to discovering additional evidence and witnesses about the death of Tupac.

