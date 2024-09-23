The Boyz Responds to Rumors They're Leaving IST Entertainment

Popular K-pop group The Boyz have responded to rumors they're leaving their label, IST Entertainment, after their contracts expire.

On September 23, a South Korean media outlet reported that The Boyz might be leaving their label. The outlet claims that the members of the group have decided to not renew their contact with IST Entertainment and have begun to look at new agencies to call home in the future.

According to PinkVilla, the group has shifted its focus from working with IST Entertainment and transferring to a new music agency that more closely aligns with their musical ideals. They are also reportedly seeking more transparent management in their new contracts.

Despite the new report coming out, IST Entertainment has released a statement about the situation where they shared that they are still in discussion with the members of The Boyz for future music.

"The Boyz's exclusive contract has not yet expired. We plan to continue discussions with the members," the label said via Soompi.

While it remains unclear as to where The Boyz will end up, the Korean Entertainment Management Association's has regulations where it allows artists and groups to begin discussions with new agencies three months before their contracts are set to expire.

A term up for negation could be their name, as The Boyz is owned by IST Entertainment. Therefore, for them to keep the name, the label would have to sell or grant them usage of it. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

The news of them potentially seeking new management comes as they gear up to release new music in October. Their most recent album is Gibberish, which was released in July.