BLACKPINK Jennie Signs Solo Deal With Columbia Records Ahead of October Comeback

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim has signed a solo deal with Columbia Records, marking a significant career development outside of the K-pop group.

On Sunday, her self-made record label, Oddatelier, announced her partnership with the American label owned by Sony Music Entertainment. The new company took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal the news by sharing an image of Jennie in an all-black outfit and captioning the post, "JENNIE x OA x COLUMBIA RECORDS... We are family."

Oddatelier also confirmed that Jennie is set to release a new solo single in October, following her 2023 release "You & Me."

The news quickly ignited a slew of positive reactions from fans, who were happy to hear Jennie's plans outside of her group.

"#JENNIE signed with Columbia Records, home of Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, and more," one fan posted while sharing pictures of Jennie alongside the prominent artists.

Another excited social media user wrote, "THE ULTIMATE MAIN POP AND KPOP GIRL IS COMING. NO ONE IS SAFE. JENNIE IS COMING."

A different fan added, "Jennie's impact is INSANEEE," pointing out that Columbia Records' stock reportedly rose following the signing announcement.

This new deal represents Jennie's growing global influence as an artist. First debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016, Jennie and members Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have become the highest-charting Korean female act on the Billboard charts and the first Korean group to headline Coachella.

Apart from her activities within the four-piece K-pop act under YG Entertainment, Jennie's solo ventures have also been noteworthy, including a collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp on "One of the Girls," featured in HBO's controversial series "The Idol," in which Jennie made her acting debut, according to Variety.

Coincidentally, on the same day Jennie's partnership with Columbia was announced, "The Idol" won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming, making it a double celebration of the K-pop artist's fans.

In the series, Jennie played a backup dancer and singer named Dyanne under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane. When the show aired, one scene featuring Dyanne performing a sexy dance number with other dancers became a hot topic online.

Speaking about her decision to take on the role, Jennie revealed in an interview on Dua Lipa's "At Your Service" podcast last year that it was a thoughtful and patient process. "Acting was definitely one of the things that I've wanted to explore, but when I do something... I know I need to do it right," Jennie said.

She also shared that meeting "The Idol" creator Sam Levinson was pivotal in her decision to take on the role, noting that his vision for her character "moved my heart."

